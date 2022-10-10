England captain Harry Kane will wear OneLove armband at Qatar World Cup even if FIFA prohibits it

Harry Kane will wear a OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar, even if it is prohibited by FIFA.

The FA announced in September England will wear a rainbow captain's armband during the tournament as part of an anti-discrimination initiative, and in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

The governing body is determined the England captain will wear the armband even if it risks FIFA fines.

Captains from nine European countries, including England and Wales, are planning on wearing the armbands at the World Cup.

FIFA permission is required to wear the armbands. The UEFA Working Group on Qatar asked FIFA for permission three weeks ago and is waiting for a response.

A delegation from the group are meeting FIFA in Zurich on Wednesday and will ask for an update.

The delegation will also discuss the setting up of a compensation fund for migrant workers and their families and the establishment of a welfare centre in Doha for migrant workers.

The FA is members of the working group but are not part of the delegation travelling to Zurich this week.

Southgate: There is a limit to what can be achieved in Qatar

England boss Gareth Southgate, speaking in September:

"There is not a lot more the players in particular can do other than talk about those issues and put them on the table because in the end, we are asking for change in a country we are respectful of, has made progress, but don't have any control over.

"We've done a lot of research, the FA have had countless meetings with NGOs, migrant workers in Qatar, they've gathered all the information and requests of people affected. There's a limit to what can be achieved.

"Talking about the issues and raising the issues and putting them on the table is the vehicle that people involved in sport we've used in the past and it is what we're trying to do this time.

"There will always be criticism, whatever you do but we're trying to affect the areas we've been asked to affect. Unless other ideas come forward and other requests that we think are suitable are on the table, then it's difficult to do more than we've been asked."