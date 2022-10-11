Liverpool: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip join Luis Diaz on sidelines with injuries

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip are out for two weeks in another blow for Liverpool ahead of Sunday's match against Manchester City at Anfield - live on Sky Sports.

Luis Diaz is already expected to be out until after the World Cup following the knee injury he sustained in the 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

However, the 25-year-old underwent a scan after the match, which has revealed no surgery will be necessary.

All three players will be unavailable as Liverpool welcome champions City to Anfield on Sunday, trailing Pep Guardiola's side by 13 points while holding a game in hand.

Diaz had offered a real threat throughout the first half at the Emirates and he assisted Darwin Nunez, who scored Liverpool's first equaliser.

He lasted just 42 minutes, though, before being substituted for Roberto Firmino, who went on to score the second equaliser, with Jurgen Klopp admitting the injury was "not good" after the full-time whistle.

The Liverpool games Diaz will miss Rangers (A) - October 12

Manchester City (H) - October 16

West Ham (H) - October 19

Nottingham Forest (A) - October 22

Ajax (A) - October 26

Leeds (H) - October 29

Napoli (H) - November 1

Tottenham (A) - November 6

Derby (H) - November 9

Southampton (H) - November 12

Alexander-Arnold was later taken off with an ankle injury sustained after he was caught by Gabriel Martinelli as the Arsenal forward delivered a cross from the left-hand side of the box, while Matip has a calf injury.

Analysis: Has Liverpool's injury curse struck again?

Analysis by Sky Sports' Richard Morgan:

We have been here before with Liverpool, two seasons ago in fact when having just ended their 30-year wait for the title, their form collapsed after suffering a run of untimely defensive injuries that then impacted on other areas of the team.



In the 2020-21 campaign, Klopp's side looked a shadow of themselves, even losing six straight top-flight home games at one point as they were unable to implement his gegenpressing ideas with his midfield players having to be utilised as makeshift centre backs instead.

This season has seen a similar run of injuries affecting all areas of the team, meaning Klopp has been unable to rotate - including using the new five substitutes rule he was championing for so long - as much as would have liked.

This has then led to more players in the physio room, with Luis Diaz and Alexander-Arnold both forced off with serious injuries at the Emirates, while new loanee Arthur Melo has now being sidelined for three months after recently tearing his quad in training.

As a result, Klopp has not always been able to give out-of-form players such as Alexander-Arnold a much-needed rest away from the public gaze, with so few options to take their place in the team. When he has opted to do so, as with Fabinho, due to a lack of fit replacements he has been forced to call upon 36-year-old James Milner."