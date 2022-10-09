Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal support after momentous Liverpool win forces Jurgen Klopp to concede title chances are over

Mikel Arteta thanked the Arsenal fans for generating an atmosphere he has never witnessed before after his side claimed a seismic 3-2 win over Liverpool.

The Gunners clinched an eighth victory of the season and reclaimed top spot in the Premier League after Bukayo Saka's winner from the penalty spot ended Liverpool's challenge after they fought back from a goal down twice at a feverish Emirates Stadium.

Arteta called on his players to give the Arsenal faithful something to cheer about and Gabriel Martinelli's 58-second opener did just that, setting the tone for a memorable victory which further fuelled the lofty expectations growing in north London.

"Thank you so much to the boys and our supporters for experiencing an afternoon like this," Arteta said. "It's why we are here, and I really enjoyed it, especially the way we won.

"I've never seen it like this. You cannot imagine how much it helps the players and how much belief and confidence, how much support… it's one of the nicest things we've done since we've been together here - to unite everybody and feel like you go here and you're going to have some experience. It's great.

"The feeling of winning is so powerful and so meaningful for me today for me, I saw a team I really identify with, the personality they show in difficult moments, how they stick to what they have to do but at the same time, the belief, the courage, and the free mind to just go for it and attack them and put them under pressure."

Despite striking in the first minute, Arsenal saw Liverpool wrestle back momentum and deservedly equalise through Darwin Nunez on 34 minutes.

The Gunners restored their lead on the stroke of half-time through Saka's first, but that was not enough to escape the wrath of Arteta during the interval, where he delivered a 'lively' team talk which equipped his players for an improved second period.

"It was a lively half-time team talk, but I wanted to give them some encouragement and confidence the game was there for the taking," Arteta added. "There were obviously a few things we had to adjust and be better at; more composure and more courage to play.

"Everything was better in the second half. The organisation, the timing of the press, we won every duel and second ball. I was really happy with that."

Klopp: Liverpool not in title race

By contrast, Liverpool's third defeat of the season confirmed their worst points return at this stage of a Premier League campaign in 10 years.

The Reds have 10 points on the board after eight games - 14 shy of leaders Arsenal - and their early-season stutters have forced manager Jurgen Klopp to concede their title chances are already over.

"We're not in the title race," Klopp said. "We have problems at the moment, but we have to continue. In a situation like ours, we will go out there and fight. We are not here for being happy with the situation and thinking about last year.

"We are very disappointed. Around all three goals we made decisive mistakes. The first goal is not what you need. A bad start.

"We start controlling the game against a very aggressive, full-of-confidence Arsenal side. We showed we're here for a reason, scored an equaliser, a wonderful goal. Then it's an open game and advantage for us.

"Then we make a bad decision before half time, what are we doing? Worst possible start, worst possible end."

Klopp questioned the decision to penalise Thiago Alcantara's challenge on Gabriel Jesus, which handed Arsenal their winner, and not to punish Gabriel Magalhaes for handball in the first half.

"Arsenal came out very aggressive [for the second half]. We scored an equaliser, then a real open game, slight advantage for us. Then the penalty happens," he added.

"He thought immediately it was a penalty, which was interesting. [VAR] Mr England had a look and if two refs think the same it's the truth we have to live with.

"If there was contact - and I'm not sure there was but there might have been soft contact - the player goes again on both feet and then down and that's an indication something might have been made up… But not for the refs.

"But they thought it was clear not a handball in the first half when Diogo put the pull on [Gabriel's] arm. We cannot change that."

With Manchester City travelling to Anfield next, Liverpool's defeat was compounded by injuries to Luis Diaz, who was withdrawn in the first half, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was brought off during the interval.

"Luis Diaz we had to change, something with the knee, not good," Klopp explained. "He will have a scan.

"On top of that, Trent's is bad with his twisted ankle. Trent never in seven years went off if he could play on. Much pain, swelling immediately...

"Our situation now is a really difficult one. With injuries on top of that. These decisions go against you, it's kind of typical but doesn't help. We've lost the game with a lot of good moments, and could have got a result. A draw would have been a deserved result."