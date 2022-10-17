FA Cup first round draw: Kevin Phillips' South Shields face Forest Green, Bracknell host Ipswich

Non-League side South Shields, managed by Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips, have been drawn at home to Forest Green in the FA Cup first round.

The club, based in Tyne & Wear, will welcome Ian Burchnall's Rovers, of Sky Bet League One, to the First Cloud Arena during the weekend of November 4-7.

Image: Sunderland icon Kevin Phillips is the manager of Northern Premier League side South Shields.

Speaking to Sky Sports News after the draw was made on Monday night, Phillips said: "I'm absolutely delighted with the draw, and that we've got one at home.

"We all agreed that if we got an away tie, we'd have loved Derby, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich or Portsmouth - a huge club. But no disrespect to Forest Green, they are going to be a tough opposition for us at home.

"But our home form since I've been at the football club has been excellent. I think we've only been beaten there once, so it's a bit of a fortress.

"It will be a tough day for us, but we will believe we can get a result. It's a day the club deserves. They got into the first round a couple of years ago, but unfortunately it was during Covid where there were no fans allowed. This time the supporters can enjoy the occasion.

"We had a great day on Saturday [against Scunthorpe in the fourth qualifying round], with 2,500 there, so I'm expecting probably even more fans in for the Forest Green game.

"We fancy our chances against anybody at our place. It's an intimidating place to come, it's very noisy, the crowd is right on top of you. What we can't afford to do is let them settle into the game and play their football. They are, technically, a very, very good side.

"It will be a bumper crowd and, if we're lucky enough to be drawn as the TV game, which would be fantastic and great exposure for the football club."

Elsewhere, Bracknell Town of the Southern League Premier Division South will host Ipswich at Bottom Meadow, while fellow League One promotion-chasers Portsmouth will take on National League North Hereford.

Alvechurch - the lowest-ranked side remaining in the competition and taking part in the first round for the first time in 49 years - will face Cheltenham at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium.

The winners of this season's first-round fixtures will pocket £41,000.

FA Cup first round proper draw in full

South Shields vs Forest Green Rovers

Bolton vs Barnsley

Boreham Wood vs Eastleigh

Curzon Ashton vs Cambridge United

Maidenhead United vs Dagenham & Redbridge

Crawley vs Accrington

Solihull Moors vs Hartlepool

Kidderminster or Fylde vs Gillingham

Peterborough vs Salford

Sutton United vs Farnborough

Grimsby vs Plymouth

MK Dons vs Yeovil or Taunton

Ebbsfleet vs Halifax

Carlisle vs Tranmere

Bracknell Town vs Ipswich

Hendon or Chippenham vs Lincoln

Sheffield Wednesday vs Morecambe

Hereford vs Portsmouth

Shrewsbury vs York City

Buxton vs Merthyr Town

Charlton vs Coalville Town

Weymouth vs AFC Wimbledon

Newport vs Colchester

Stockport vs Swindon

Doncaster vs King's Lynn

Altrincham or Gateshead vs Stevenage

Fleetwood vs Oxford City

Burton vs Needham Market

Bradford City vs Harrogate

Port Vale vs Exeter

Torquay or Hampton & Richmond vs Derby

Bristol Rovers vs Rochdale

Wycombe vs Walsall

Blyth Spartans or Wrexham vs Oldham or Chester

Crewe vs Leyton Orient

Barnet vs Chelmsford

Woking vs Oxford United

Chesterfield vs Northampton

Cheltenham vs Alvechurch

Barrow vs Mansfield