Erik ten Hag says he will deal with Cristiano Ronaldo after early exit down Old Trafford tunnel

Erik ten Hag says he will deal with Cristiano Ronaldo after he walked down the tunnel before the conclusion of Manchester United's 2-0 victory over Tottenham.

Unused substitute Ronaldo was seen walking down the touchline and up the tunnel in the closing stages of Wednesday's match at Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old watched from the stands as goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes saw United overcome Spurs to move within a point of the Premier League's top four, but Ronaldo saw enough when Ten Hag chose not to bring him off the bench.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Manchester United against Tottenham in the Premier League.

Asked whether Ronaldo had spoke to him before walking down the tunnel before the completion of the match, United boss Ten Hag told Amazon Prime: "He was there, I have seen him, but I didn't speak with him."

In his post-match press conference, Ten Hag added: "I don't pay attention to that, I will deal with that tomorrow. I want to keep the focus on the team.

"It was magnificent from all 11 players. I have to correct myself. It was also a performance from the substitutes who came on. Once again, it was a squad performance. I think what we have seen is 11 players who defend and 11 who attack. I was pleased.

'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Soccer Special panel react to Cristiano Ronaldo walking down the tunnel before full time during Manchester United’s 2-0 victory against Tottenham.

Former England and Premier League defender Danny Mills said Ronaldo's behaviour was reprehensible if true.

"If Ronaldo has done that, it's an absolute disgrace," Mills told Soccer Special. "That's disrespectful to the team, the manager, the fans.

"They are winning 2-0 - what complaint can he have? If they were losing 2-0, it wouldn't be right, but I would sort of understand it.

"He clearly thinks he's bigger than the football club... It's a selfish act after not being involved.

"He knows full well that everybody is going to see him walk all the way down the touchline at Old Trafford, it's not like he can sneak out.

"I feel sorry for United and Ten Hag because it's all going to be about Ronaldo instead of an outstanding performance against a top side."