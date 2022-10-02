Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United: Erling Haaland and Phil Foden hat-tricks seal memorable win at the Etihad Stadium

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks as Manchester City dished out a derby day thrashing to Manchester United, halting any talk of rejuvenation from their rivals with a thumping 6-3 win.

Homegrown City star Foden (8, 44, 72 minutes) will have revelled in the result as much as anyone inside the Etihad and this will go down as one of the career-high days for the 22-year-old. He had not scored against United before but got his side up and running then flew to 51 goals for his club in style as City embarrassed their neighbours.

It was the first hat-trick of Foden's career - but they're becoming a habit for his incredible team-mate Haaland (34, 37, 64 minutes). The Norwegian had hit three in each of his past two Premier League appearances at the Etihad and made it a treble of trebles with another wonderful masterclass of forward play on Sunday.

His first two - sandwiched between Foden's first-half finishes - came courtesy of more brilliant combination play between the striker and Kevin De Bruyne, with the Premier League's top scorer and top assist-maker producing some breath-taking moves to help make it 4-0 at the break.

His conversion from sub Sergio Gomez's cross in the second half has taken him to 14 Premier League goals in just eight appearances. They're astronomical numbers from the summer signing. De Bruyne's eight assists puts him well on course for a record in that category too.

Player ratings Man City: Ederson (6); Walker (6), Ake (6), Akanji (6), Cancelo (6); Gundogan (8), De Bruyne (9), Bernardo (9); Foden (10), Haaland (10), Grealish (9).



Subs: Gomez (7), Laporte (6), Alvarez (6), Palmer (6), Mahrez (6)



Man Utd: De Gea (3); Dalot (3), Martinez (3), Varane (3), Malacia (3); McTominay (4), Eriksen (3); Antony (6), Fernandes (4), Sancho (4); Rashford (3)



Subs: Lindelof (5), Shaw (6), Casemiro (5), Fred (5), Martial (7)



Players of the match: Erling Haaland and Phil Foden

While City celebrate, United will be reflecting on another wretched first half. With Ilkay Gundogan also hitting a post from a free-kick, it could have been worse for the visitors at the break - but not much. "I can't believe how bad Man Utd have been," said Roy Keane on Sky Sports at the interval. By that point, large numbers of United supporters in the away end had already left the stadium.

Team news Man City were without the injured John Stones and Rodri, while Ruben Dias dropped to bench. Kyle Walker, Ilkay Gundogan and Nathan Ake came in.

Man Utd named the same XI which beat Arsenal almost a month ago, with fit-again Marcus Rashford and Antony in attack and Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro on the bench.

They missed a beauty from new signing Antony (56), who pulled one back with a stunner from 25 yards, and a couple of late consolations from sub Anthony Martial (84, 90+1), including one from the penalty spot after he was tripped by Joao Cancelo, but City's fourth win on the spin in this fixture was never in doubt. It was also a reality check for any United supporters getting carried away by their four-game winning run since they were last 4-0 down after 45 minutes at Brentford.

Image: Erling Haaland celebrates with Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo after scoring Man City's third goal

The result moves City back to within a point of Premier League leaders Arsenal and looking very much like major players in the race for that crown once again. United remain sixth - and a long way off.

How City humbled United

City were dominant from the first whistle and had the visitors scrambling in their own goal mouth inside three minutes. Scott McTominay and David de Gea somehow kept Bernardo Silva and De Bruyne at bay on that occasion but there was no stopping Foden a few minutes later, when he capitalised on some loose marking from Christian Eriksen.

The Manchester Messi? Aged 22 years and 127 days, Phil Foden became the youngest player to reach 50 goals under Pep Guardiola, surpassing Lionel Messi (22y 164d).

Foden's England colleague Jack Grealish turned in one of his best performances in a City shirt and tormented the United defence. Diogo Dalot was booked inside the opening moments trying to stop him and Gundogan rattled the woodwork after Grealish won another free-kick. He teed up De Bruyne to drag wide and saw his own effort blocked by Lisandro Martinez.

With the pressure on United intense, a second goal for the hosts seemed inevitable - although United had complaints that Raphael Varane was down injured after blocking a shot when De Bruyne's effort was tipped over for a corner, and the centre back was off the pitch when the Belgian's set-piece was swung in for Haaland to head in his 12th of the campaign.

They could only blame themselves as City motored away from them, though. De Bruyne and Haaland combined again wonderfully for the third, with the striker stretching out his long limbs at the back post to poke in a trademark delivery from his team-mate. Haaland then turned provider himself, pulling off a De Bruyne impression to cross for Foden to tap in his 50th for Man City.

Image: Erling Haaland makes it 3-0 to Man City

As United supporters flooded out of the Etihad before the half-time whistle had sounded, Sir Alex Ferguson looked on from the stands unimpressed.

Tribute to Indonesia football fans Both sides wore black armbands during the match, following the tragic circumstances in Indonesia over the weekend

Antony - anonymous in the first half - suddenly popped up with a super goal to spark a glimmer of hope but his second goal in two Premier League games faded into insignificance as Haaland and then Foden completed their hat-tricks.

Another Man Utd manager, another derby defeat David Moyes. Louis van Gaal. Jose Mourinho. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Ralf Rangnick. And now Erik ten Hag. Every Man Utd manager since Sir Alex Ferguson has lost their first Manchester derby

Anthony Martial - sent on for the underwhelming Marcus Rashford ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo - made his own case for more game time in the coming weeks with a late double, heading in Fred's parried shot before converting an excellent penalty after Cancelo's clumsy trip.

But they were only brief moments of relief for the travelling supporters still inside the Etihad by that point, who had seen their side brought crashing back down to earth after recent form raised hopes of a quick turnaround under Erik Ten Hag.

Image: Bruno Fernandes reacts after the 6-3 derby defeat to Man City

Gary Neville during commentary on Sky Sports:

"The story of the game is that in the first half Manchester United froze. There's no doubt they bottled it.

"They have been really nervous. They have just not handled this derby at all.

"I expected so much more from United. There was no composure. They never settled. They were anxious and nervous on the ball.

"There has been promise in the last few weeks from United. But this is a reminder of how far behind they actually are the best team in the country."

Sky Sports' Roy Keane:

"There's nothing for United to take out from this game. The players should be embarrassed. You can't go into half-time 4-0 down in a derby game.

"It's hugely embarrassing, as brilliant as City were United were desperate, particularly in midfield. They were over-ran in midfield and defensively they were all over the shop. Again we look at leadership... there was nothing there from Man Utd.

"If you're giving players like De Bruyne time and space, you're looking for trouble. United got punished and rightly so. Top level sport is fantastic but it's brutal. Today, it was brutal for Manchester United as when you're not quite at it, you get hammered by your local rivals.

"United have an experienced team out there. City were missing players, but whoever comes into the team is pure quality. That's what they have whereas Man Utd seemed all over the place.

"At a big club like Manchester United, you wonder what it must be like for the players sat in the dressing room 4-0 down at half-time. It must be bizarre, but then these players are getting used to it as they were 4-0 down at Brentford.

"The manager must be scratching his head with his staff as there was progress in the last four games, but this is a huge step back."

Ten Hag: An unacceptable defeat | We had a lack of belief

Guardiola: There are many things we can do better

Standout stats from City's historic win

This was the highest ever scoring Manchester derby in any competition

This was the first time Manchester City scored six goals in a home game against Manchester United in all competitions - the previous two instances of City scoring six versus United came away from home (6-1 in January 1926 and 6-1 in October 2011).

Since the start of 2020-21, Man Utd have conceded 4+ first-half goals in four Premier League games (v Spurs in Oct 2020, Liverpool in Oct 2021, Brentford in Aug 2022, Man City today); this is twice as often as any other side in this time.

In Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, Manchester City were only the third side to have two hat-trick scorers in a single Premier League game, after Arsenal v Southampton in May 2003 (Jermaine Pennant, Robert Pires) and Leicester v Southampton in October 2019 (Ayoze Pérez, Jamie Vardy).

What's next?

Man City host Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday at 8pm, before Man Utd travel to Omonia in the Europa League on Thursday at 5.45pm.

City then host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday at 3pm, before United travel to Everton on Sunday at 7pm.