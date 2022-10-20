Mick Beale: QPR head coach turns down Wolves approach

Queens Park Rangers head coach Mick Beale has turned down an approach from Wolves about their vacant managerial position.

The Premier League strugglers officially asked the Championship leaders for permission to speak to Beale, 42, a former assistant of Steven Gerrard at Rangers and Aston Villa, but he will remain at QPR.

Wolves have considered a number of managers including former Lyon boss Peter Bosz and Nuno Espírito Santo - who was in charge at Molineux between 2017-2021 - but were impressed by Beale's growing reputation and potential.

Wolves are 18th in the Premier League after suffering their fifth defeat of the season in a 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Speaking after QPR's 3-0 win over Cardiff on Wednesday night which moved them top of the Championship, Beale admitted it would be a "dream" to manage in the top flight. He said: "I haven't spoken to (QPR director of football) Les Ferdinand or anyone so, as far as I'm aware, nothing has changed.

"If an offer comes in officially, you don't have to take it. You have to weigh up everything. There are a lot of questions you need to get answers to.

"I did come from the Premier League to work here. I do know that level. I've worked for some of the biggest clubs so I do know the expectations of those places. I felt over-ready for this job and I feel supremely confident in this job.

"It's 100 per cent a dream of mine to manage in the Premier League. That's not a secret. But it has to be the right opportunity, the right moment and the right club, and they would have to give me a really clear understanding of where that club is going."

Wolves have an important clash against fellow strugglers Leicester at Molineux on Sunday; kick-off 2pm. They then face Brentford, Brighton and leaders Arsenal before the World Cup.