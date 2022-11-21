Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers set to sack manager after one year in charge

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is set to be sacked by Rangers after one year in charge at Ibrox.

Rangers are currently nine points behind leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers also endured a sobering Champions League campaign which saw the club lose all six group stage matches, a run that included a 7-1 hammering by Liverpool at home.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We look back at some of the highs and lows from Giovanni van Bronckhorst's time in charge at Rangers

Van Bronckhorst - who signed a three-and-a-half year deal to replace Steven Gerrard last November - will become one of the shortest-serving permanent managers in the club's history, with only Pedro Caixinha and Paul Le Guen departing sooner.

The Scottish Premiership is now on hold for the World Cup, with Rangers' next game against Hibernian at Ibrox on December 15, live on Sky Sports.

December 15: Hibernian (h), Scottish Premiership, kick off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

December 20: Aberdeen (a), Scottish Premiership, kick off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

December 23: Ross County (a), Scottish Premiership, kick off 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports

December 28: Motherwell (h), Scottish Premiership, kick off 7.45pm

January 2: Celtic (h), Scottish Premiership, kick off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports

