Ousmane Dembele guides Barcelona to win over Athletic Bilbao - European round-up

Ousmane Dembele scored and provided assists for Sergi Roberto, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres as Barcelona cruised past Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in La Liga on Sunday.

Barcelona remain second in the standings on 28 points, three behind leaders Real Madrid and five clear of third-placed Atletico Madrid.

The hosts scored three times in 10 minutes in the first half, starting with Dembele's towering header from close range in the 12th minute.

The French forward then put Roberto through with some brilliant one-touch build-up play in the 18th minute, with the Spanish full-back's strike bouncing in off a defender past a helpless Unai Simon.

Four minutes later, Dembele ran down the right channel before crossing to Lewandowski who swivelled and finished with a powerful shot.

Barca took their foot off the gas after the break but there was still time for Dembele to deliver another assist less than 20 minutes before the end, playing the ball in from the left touchline for Torres to score from close range.

Serie A: Napoli's winning streak continues

Image: Napoli's Victor Osimhen scores his side's opening goal

Napoli's seemingly unstoppable streak continued when Victor Osimhen's late strike secured a 1-0 win at Roma in Serie A on Sunday, putting them at 11 victories in a row in all competitions.

In front of a raucous crowd at the Stadio Olimpico, both sides were evenly matched in a slow-paced and uneventful first half.

Napoli thought they had a penalty in the 38th minute when 'keeper Rui Patricio seemingly made a late challenge on midfielder Tanguy Ndombele but the decision was revoked after a VAR check.

Napoli controlled the game by the hour mark and had several chances to score, with Roma struggling to get the ball out of their own half.

Osimhen secured the win for Napoli 10 minutes before full-time when he volleyed in the ball from an acute angle with one touch.

Napoli now have a three-point lead at the top with 29 after 11 games, three ahead of AC Milan in second place. Roma are fifth with 22 points.

Bundesliga: Bochum stun Bundesliga leaders Union Berlin

Image: Union Berlin suffered a shock defeat to Bochum

Relegation-threatened VfL Bochum scored once in either half to stun Union Berlin 2-1, leaving the Bundesliga leaders with only a slim gap at the top and bagging a second win of the season to move off the bottom of the table.

Union, with the league's best back line before the game, suffered only their second loss of the season and conceded more than one goal for only the second match in this campaign.

Philipp Hofmann's glancing header two minutes before the break put Bochum in front as Union struggled to string together a decent play with the hosts' high pressing game proving a major problem for Urs Fischer's team.

Union's Milos Pantovic whipped a shot just wide on the hour mark but it was Bochum, who had also hit the woodwork early in the second half, who scored again.

This time they struck on the break with Gerrit Holtmann completing the lightning-quick passing move, tapping in from a Christopher Antwi-Adjei assist.

Pantovic had another chance to put Union back in the game but the former Bochum player's 78th-minute penalty was parried by 'keeper Manuel Riemann. The Serb did eventually score, deep in stoppage time, with a powerful shot.

Union remain in top spot on 23 points, one ahead of champions Bayern Munich. Freiburg are third on 21.

Bochum's second win of the season lifted them off last place and into 17th on seven points.

Ligue 1: Lille edge Monaco in storming 4-3 home win

Image: Lille players celebrates after defeating Monaco

Lille midfielder Remy Cabella struck twice to help his side to a hard-fought 4-3 win at home against AS Monaco in an electrifying Ligue 1 clash on Sunday.

Lille defender Alexsandro opened the scoring for the hosts in the 22nd minute after Adam Ounas sent in a free-kick for the Brazilian to finish off with a close-range header.

Monaco levelled 12 minutes later after an error by Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, who fumbled a free-kick by defender Caio Henrique and was unable to keep it out of the net.

Lille were quick to seek revenge when striker Jonathan David hit the post but Cabella was in the right place to follow up with a fine first-time shot from close range.

Monaco came back from behind once more just before the break when striker Wissam Ben Yedder set up Axel Disasi with a neat close-range pass for the defender to score with a low shot into the middle of the goal.

Ben Yedder put the visitors ahead in the 53rd minute when he lobbed Chevalier but Monaco's joy was short-lived as Cabella found the back of the net again in the 62nd after a Lille counter-attack.

Lille winger Jonathan Bamba sealed their win in the 71st minute, putting a powerful shot into the roof of the net.

Lille moved up one place to sixth on 22 points from 12 games, sending rivals Monaco - with one less point - down to seventh.