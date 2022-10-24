Unai Emery: Aston Villa appoint Villarreal boss as new head coach following Steven Gerrard sacking

Aston Villa have appointed Villarreal boss Unai Emery as their new head coach.

Emery, who had a spell as Arsenal manager between 2018 and 2019, replaces Steven Gerrad, who was sacked last week.

Emery will begin his new role from November 1 after his work permit formalities are completed.

More to follow...

Emery fantastic for Villa, he's a super coach

Jamie Carragher believes Unai Emery would be a great appointment by Aston Villa for the vacant manager role as he has been linked to the role since Steven Gerrard left

Jamie Carragher speaking on Monday Night Football shortly before Emery was appointed:

"I think it would be a fantastic appointment. I'm a huge fan of Unai Emery. He's had a lot of success with teams just below the elite, almost fighting against the biggest clubs.

"It didn't go quite so well with him at Arsenal but if you look what he did at Villarreal - Europa League winners and you look at how far they pushed Liverpool in the Champions League. He was brilliant at Valencia, always getting them into the Champions League places.

"I don't think he's the type of manager for Barcelona and Real Madrid - and I don't mean that in a disrespectful way - but for a Valencia and an Aston Villa and for clubs who are trying to compete against teams who have more money, he gets his teams really organised and he's a super coach.

"Maybe not for the biggest names in the planet but, for Aston Villa right now, I think he'd be a great appointment."