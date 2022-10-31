England World Cup squad ladder: Callum Wilson and Marcus Rashford shine but Raheem Sterling struggles as Gareth Southgate weighs up attacking options

Have the weekend's performances of Callum Wilson and Marcus Rashford sealed their spots in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad?

Newcastle ace Wilson (up six places to 19th on the ladder) scored twice, hit the woodwork and set up another goal in their big win over Aston Villa in front of the watching England boss on Saturday and now looks like the in-form option to go to Qatar as back-up to first-choice frontman Harry Kane (1st).

Wilson actually has a better Premier League goals-per-minute rate than Kane since the start of last season, scoring every 152 minutes compared to the Tottenham man's record of a goal every 163 minutes, and in his current form would be a fantastic alternative were something to happen to the England skipper.

Image: Raheem Sterling holds his position, given Gareth Southgate's reliance on him - but his goal drought is becoming a worry

He's not quite 'on the plane' but Wilson is certainly in the departure lounge, ticket in hand, feeling increasingly confident of making the flight.

Rashford, up six places to 18th, is in a similar situation, with his return to form coming at the perfect time. Southgate was also on hand to see Rashford score this weekend, with the Manchester United forward powering home a brilliant header in his side's win over West Ham on Sunday. Afterwards he told Sky Sports he is now in the right "headspace" and looks a real threat again.

Image: Marcus Rashford and Callum Wilson are on the rise after impressive performances

His flexibility across the frontline and ability to start from out wide could also be an important option for Southgate at the tournament, with fellow contenders Ivan Toney (down two places to 24th), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (32nd) and Tammy Abraham (35th) simply suited to a central role.

With the clock ticking down to Southgate's squad announcement, the England boss will have cringed when he saw Bukayo Saka (7th) forced off injured for Arsenal on Sunday. The in-form Gunner had set up his side's first goal to add to his recent impressive tally of goal contributions but a kick to the ankle took him out of action.

The initial prognosis from Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was positive so a bigger concern for Southgate may be the form of another one of his key attackers, Raheem Sterling (9th). England's top scorer at the Euros last summer hasn't found the net since August and he's not even had a shot in his last three appearances, with new Chelsea boss Graham Potter playing him out of position at left wing-back.

He holds his position on the ladder - Southgate's confidence in him isn't in doubt - but his recent struggles will be a worry.

Staying with Southgate's attacking options, Harvey Barnes (29th, up two) and James Maddison (30th, down one) are among a third group of players, perhaps hoping their taxi makes it to the airport on time for this flight to Qatar, who could each give England some X-factor off the bench.

Image: Could Harvey Barnes and James Maddison give England some x-factor off the bench?

Joe Gomez is also in this final category but is down in 38th place and his bad mistake in Liverpool's defeat to Leeds was just what he didn't need, following discussions about his potential return to the England fold.

Harry Maguire's standout performance in United's backs-to-the-wall finish to their win over West Ham, though, will feel like some kind of vindication for Southgate, who has stood by the centre-back - and will now surely turn to him for England's World Cup opener against Iran.

He sits 16th and, despite his struggles over the last year, remains well placed with the World Cup less than three weeks away, with team-mate Luke Shaw (10th, up three) also now getting regular minutes and having an impact under United boss Erik ten Hag.

Back in the defence, John Stones (up four to 11th) is another riser now he has proved his fitness with Man City after a significant lay-off. He leaps up above Nick Pope (down three to 13th) and Aaron Ramsdale (down two to 14) - although that's through no fault of the likely back-up goalkeepers, who registered clean sheets for their respective clubs this weekend.