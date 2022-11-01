Live on Sky Sport: EFL fixtures announced for festive period with Burnley, Blackburn and QPR matches selected

Sky Sports have announced their live EFL games for the festive period, with 12 matches from across the leagues selected for TV coverage.

Boxing Day sees three Championship fixtures live on Sky Sports, with automatic promotion-chasing Blackburn visiting Sunderland, QPR travelling to Cardiff and Luton hosting Norwich.

December 27 see Leyton Orient host Stevenage in League Two, before Derby visit Bolton in League One. There is then a Championship double-header as Reading host Swansea and Vincent Kompany's Burnley take on Birmingham.

QPR and Luton are back on Sky Sports on December 29 as they meet at Loftus Road, followed by Sheffield United's trip to Blackpool.

New Year's Day sees the EFL action come from Blackburn as they host Cardiff, before two more live matches on January 2 as Norwich host Watford and Sheffield United travel to QPR.

Festive fixtures live on Sky Sports

Boxing Day

Sunderland vs Blackburn, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Cardiff vs QPR, 5.15pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Luton Town vs Norwich, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Tuesday 27 December

Leyton Orient vs Stevenage, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Bolton vs Derby, 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Reading vs Swansea City, 5.15pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Burnley vs Birmingham City, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Thursday 29 December

QPR vs Luton Town, 6pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Blackpool vs Sheffield United, 8.15pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Sunday 1 January

Blackburn vs Cardiff, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Monday 2 January

Norwich vs Watford, 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

QPR vs Sheffield United, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

How to watch EFL matches live on Sky

Alongside featured games being shown live on Sky Sports Football, selected games will be available live for Sky Sports customers on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Sky Sports Football customers can also see each match streamed live on the Sky Sports app - simply sign in with your Sky iD to view and make sure you have the latest version of the app.

For Sky Q customers, the matches on the Red Button will be available in HD quality and the service comes at no extra cost. All games, including those on the Red Button, will also have their own commentators.

Midweek matches are also available to NOW Month members. However, they are not available with a NOW Day pass or in Sky pubs.

Please note: We can only show rescheduled, displaced midweek games or games taking place away from Saturday at 3pm that are not part of a regular midweek round on the Red Button where respective clubs stream them on their iFollow app.

How to watch free EFL match highlights

You can watch highlights of all Championship, League One and League Two games with Sky Sports for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

Anybody in the UK can watch highlights for free on the Sky Sports app or the Score Centre app on your iPhone or Android.

You'll also be able to watch in-game goals from Sky Live games in our match blogs and on Twitter.

All of the confirmed EFL fixtures

Tuesday 1 November

Luton vs Reading, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports app

Coventry vs Blackburn, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Hull vs Middlesbrough, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Preston vs Swansea, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Bristol City vs Sheffield United, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

West Brom vs Blackpool, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Wednesday 2 November

Birmingham vs Millwall, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Burnley vs Rotherham, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Cardiff vs Watford, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Huddersfield vs Sunderland, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Wigan vs Stoke, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Norwich vs QPR, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Friday 4 November

Reading vs Preston, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Saturday 5 November

Sheffield United vs Burnley, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Tuesday 8 November

Watford vs Reading, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Friday 11 November

Birmingham vs Sunderland, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Sunday 13 November

Burnley vs Blackburn, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Friday 18 November

Portsmouth vs Derby, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Saturday 19 November

Exeter vs Ipswich, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Saturday 3 December

Sunderland vs Millwall, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Sunday 4 December

Wycombe vs Portsmouth, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Saturday 10 December

Blackburn vs Preston, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Sunday 11 December

QPR vs Burnley, 1pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Monday 12 December

Sunderland vs West Brom, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Friday 16 December

Birmingham vs Reading, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Saturday 17 December

Norwich vs Blackburn, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Sunday 18 December

Luton vs Millwall, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Monday 19 December

Wigan vs Sheffield United, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

