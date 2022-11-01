 Skip to content

Live on Sky Sport: EFL fixtures announced for festive period with Burnley, Blackburn and QPR matches selected

Boxing Day will see three live games on Sky Sports, including Sunderland vs Blackburn, Cardiff vs QPR and Luton vs Norwich; Matches from League One and League Two on December 27; Watch free match highlights from all of the festive EFL fixtures across Sky Sports' digital platforms

Tuesday 1 November 2022 12:27, UK

Sky Sports have announced their live EFL games for the festive period, with 12 matches from across the leagues selected for TV coverage.

Boxing Day sees three Championship fixtures live on Sky Sports, with automatic promotion-chasing Blackburn visiting Sunderland, QPR travelling to Cardiff and Luton hosting Norwich.

December 27 see Leyton Orient host Stevenage in League Two, before Derby visit Bolton in League One. There is then a Championship double-header as Reading host Swansea and Vincent Kompany's Burnley take on Birmingham.

QPR and Luton are back on Sky Sports on December 29 as they meet at Loftus Road, followed by Sheffield United's trip to Blackpool.

New Year's Day sees the EFL action come from Blackburn as they host Cardiff, before two more live matches on January 2 as Norwich host Watford and Sheffield United travel to QPR.

Festive fixtures live on Sky Sports

Boxing Day

Sunderland vs Blackburn, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Cardiff vs QPR, 5.15pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Luton Town vs Norwich, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Tuesday 27 December

Leyton Orient vs Stevenage, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Bolton vs Derby, 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Reading vs Swansea City, 5.15pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Burnley vs Birmingham City, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

The best goals from the Sky Bet Football League this weekend

Thursday 29 December

QPR vs Luton Town, 6pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Blackpool vs Sheffield United, 8.15pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Sunday 1 January

Blackburn vs Cardiff, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Monday 2 January

Norwich vs Watford, 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

QPR vs Sheffield United, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

How to watch EFL matches live on Sky

Alongside featured games being shown live on Sky Sports Football, selected games will be available live for Sky Sports customers on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.

    Sky Sports Football customers can also see each match streamed live on the Sky Sports app - simply sign in with your Sky iD to view and make sure you have the latest version of the app.

    For Sky Q customers, the matches on the Red Button will be available in HD quality and the service comes at no extra cost. All games, including those on the Red Button, will also have their own commentators.

    Midweek matches are also available to NOW Month members. However, they are not available with a NOW Day pass or in Sky pubs.

    Please note: We can only show rescheduled, displaced midweek games or games taking place away from Saturday at 3pm that are not part of a regular midweek round on the Red Button where respective clubs stream them on their iFollow app.

    How to watch free EFL match highlights

    You can watch highlights of all Championship, League One and League Two games with Sky Sports for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

    Anybody in the UK can watch highlights for free on the Sky Sports app or the Score Centre app on your iPhone or Android.

    You'll also be able to watch in-game goals from Sky Live games in our match blogs and on Twitter.

    All of the confirmed EFL fixtures

    Tuesday 1 November

    Luton vs Reading, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports app

    Coventry vs Blackburn, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

    Hull vs Middlesbrough, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

    Preston vs Swansea, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

    Bristol City vs Sheffield United, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

    West Brom vs Blackpool, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

    Wednesday 2 November

    Birmingham vs Millwall, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

    Burnley vs Rotherham, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

    Cardiff vs Watford, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

    Huddersfield vs Sunderland, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

    Wigan vs Stoke, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

    Norwich vs QPR, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

    Friday 4 November

    Reading vs Preston, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

    Saturday 5 November

    Sheffield United vs Burnley, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

    Tuesday 8 November

    Watford vs Reading, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

    Friday 11 November

    Birmingham vs Sunderland, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

    Sunday 13 November

    Burnley vs Blackburn, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

    Friday 18 November

    Portsmouth vs Derby, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

    Saturday 19 November

    Exeter vs Ipswich, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

    Saturday 3 December

    Sunderland vs Millwall, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

    Sunday 4 December

    Wycombe vs Portsmouth, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

    Saturday 10 December

    Blackburn vs Preston, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

    Sunday 11 December

    QPR vs Burnley, 1pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

    Monday 12 December

    Sunderland vs West Brom, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

    Friday 16 December

    Birmingham vs Reading, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

    Saturday 17 December

    Norwich vs Blackburn, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

    Sunday 18 December

    Luton vs Millwall, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

    Monday 19 December

    Wigan vs Sheffield United, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

