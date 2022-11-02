 Skip to content

Ben Chilwell injury concerning ahead of England's World Cup campaign, admits Chelsea boss Graham Potter

Chilwell pulled up with an apparent hamstring problem in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday night and was helped off the pitch by two people; England's World Cup starts on November 21; manager Gareth Southgate has until November 14 to name his 26-man squad

Zinny Boswell

@ZinnyBoswell

Thursday 3 November 2022 00:02, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Chelsea manager Graham Potter says Ben Chilwell's hamstring injury does not look positive and is hoping a scan will show it is not as severe as feared

Ben Chilwell's injury is a concern with less than three weeks until England's World Cup campaign begins, says Chelsea head coach Graham Potter.

Chilwell pulled up with an apparent hamstring problem in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday night and left the stadium on crutches.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Ben Chilwell's hopes of playing for England at the World Cup appear to be in serious doubt after the defender picked up a hamstring injury while playing for Chelsea in the Champions League

England's first World Cup match is against Iran on November 21 and manager Gareth Southgate has a deadline of November 14 to name his 26-man squad, leaving Chilwell in a precarious position.

Asked if the tournament in Qatar was now a concern for Chilwell, Chelsea boss Potter said: "I think you'd have to say so.

England's injury concerns ahead of World Cup

  • Chelsea's Reece James is expected to miss out with a knee injury, but is doing all he can to recover in time
  • Man City boss Pep Guardiola has tipped Kyle Walker (abdomen) and Kalvin Phillips (shoulder) to make the World Cup
  • Bukayo Saka has returned to Arsenal training after picking up a knock against Nottingham Forest on Sunday

"Obviously I don't want to say any more than that but when a player pulls up like he did, and he felt it, so it's never positive.

Trending

"It's a blow for us, on an otherwise positive evening. To see him pull up like that is not a great sight, fingers crossed when we get it scanned it won't be as severe, but fingers crossed on that at the moment.

Manchester City
Chelsea

Wednesday 9th November 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

"[It's] not great. Obviously when he pulls up like that it's a concern so we need to scan, but it doesn't look positive at the moment.

Also See:

"It's a blow for us on an otherwise positive evening I think. It's a blow to see him pull up like that, it's not a great sight.

"So fingers crossed when we get the scan it isn't bad, it can be not severe, but we have to have fingers crossed at the moment. But clearly we're disappointed."

Ben Chilwell of Chelsea receives medical treatment
Image: Ben Chilwell receives medical treatment after picking up an injury at the end of Chelsea's win vs Dinamo Zagreb

Chilwell appeared to pull his hamstring chasing a ball in stoppage time and though he got to his feet and played the final seconds of the match.

The England defender, who has had so much bad luck with injuries in the past, had to be carried across to the tunnel at the full-time whistle.

"He didn't play at the weekend," added Potter, "there was a thought that he could play tonight and have enough time to recover for the weekend.

"So we've tried to manage him, he's never played the three games in a week, he's had to have the build up, it's been good for him.

"That's what makes it very frustrating. It's a blow for us and a blow for him and sadly he won't be the only one who's affected like that in this period because October was incredibly challenging, the games that we had to play, but it is what it is."

Pulisic: We hope it's not as bad as we think

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Ben Chilwell's Chelsea teammates Conor Gallagher and Christian Pulisic say they are hoping for the best case scenario with his injury.

Chelsea team-mate Christian Pulisic is hoping the injury to Chilwell is "not as bad as we think".

"You never like to see anyone go down with injuries," he told Sky Sports News. "For Chilly, we are hoping that it's a quick one and hoping that it's not as bad as we think.

"I know he will be back soon. We want everyone to be healthy and have an opportunity [to go to the World Cup]."

Conor Gallagher, who is also an international team-mate of Chilwell, spoke to the left-back after the game and said he was "disappointed" to have picked up the injury.

"We are really hoping that it's not too bad," Gallagher told Sky Sports News.

"Everyone is very hopeful, he seems alright. He's not sure quite how bad it is.

"I guess he is going to get a scan on it in the next couple of days, so we will just have to wait and see."

Chelsea fixtures before World Cup

Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League - Sunday November 6; kick-off 12pm

Man City vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup - Wednesday November 9; kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Newcastle vs Chelsea, Premier League - Saturday November 12; kick-off 5.30pm - live on Sky Sports

England World Cup fixtures

England vs Iran - Monday November 21; kick-off 1pm

England vs USA - Friday November 25 ; kick-off 7pm

Wales vs England - Tuesday November 29; kick-off 7pm

Win £250,000 on Tuesday with Super 6!

Win £250,000 on Tuesday with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6 on Tuesday. Entries by 8pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema