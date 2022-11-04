Unai Emery targets winning a trophy and playing in Europe with Aston Villa: 'I want to be here for a long time'

New boss Unai Emery has targeted an end to Aston Villa's trophy drought.

The former Arsenal manager wants to win Villa's first silverware in 26 years and take them back into Europe after joining from Villarreal.

Emery takes charge for the first time against Manchester United on Sunday having returned to the Premier League last week to replace the sacked Steven Gerrard.

He has won the Europa League four times, including with Villarreal last year, but Villa have not lifted a trophy since their 1996 League Cup victory.

He said: "My dream is to win a trophy with Aston Villa. It's my personal challenge at the beginning. My second objective could be to play with Aston Villa in Europe. Now we have to start thinking only about the next match because we are not in a good position in the table.

"I want to create a new way, we need time but in football time isn't (there) as much.

"I want to be here for a long time. With our dreams and ambitions they gave me the same idea I have, be ambitious and to improve as soon as possible.

"I'm happy to be here, we decided to come here because it's a great project and our ambition is going to be together, step by step, and I want to improve here and help with my experience."

Emery left Arsenal in 2019 after just 18 months at the Emirates and he has returned to England to challenge himself, with Villa 16th and a point above the relegation zone.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery says watching the TV series Peaky Blinders has helped him with understanding the Birmingham accent.

He added: "I am now 51 years old and in my experience I've coached in Spain, France and the Premier League and I have played against a lot of teams in the world. The English teams are a very big challenge.

"I came to play against them because the Premier League is maybe the first league in the world."

Chief executive Christian Purslow added: "As a serial winner of trophies, that track record speaks for itself. That is the profile we are delighted to have in the manager of Aston Villa.

"We are thrilled to have a manager join us with such a track record at such a crucial time of our evolution."

Emery already showing renowned work ethic

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newly-appointed Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery says he wants to win trophies and deliver European football to the club.

Sky Sports News reporter Kirsty Edwards:

"Some fans have been responding on social media saying they love the attitude and ambition shown from Emery from the off in dreaming of European football and of winning a trophy.

"Others are reserving judgment for 12 months so he'll have a point to prove with some fans, who are just focusing on the next game and putting a run of form together.

"That is what Emery stressed at his first press conference. While there are long-term ambitions, the focus is on game-by-game, starting against Manchester United.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aston Villa full-back Matty Cash revealed that new manager Unai Emery gave the squad plenty of new ideas after just one training session.

"Emery has a huge job to do with Villa just a point off the relegation zone, and there is hard work coming up for him over the next few months, but he is renowned for being a hard-working manager and he has shown that in his first few days.

"He's known for paying close attention to detail by watching hours and hours of videos of the opposition."

Brighton and Hove Albion

Aston Villa Sunday 13th November 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Sunday - Manchester United (H) - Premier League, Kick Off 2pm

Thursday November 10 - Manchester United (A) - Carabao Cup third round, live on Sky Sports, Kick Off 8.45pm

Sunday November 13 - Brighton (A) - Premier League, live on Sky Sports, Kick Off 2pm