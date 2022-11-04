Unai Emery targets winning a trophy and playing in Europe with Aston Villa: 'I want to be here for a long time'

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery: "My dream is to win a trophy with Aston Villa. It's my personal challenge"; Follow Aston Villa vs Man Utd in our dedicated blog and watch free highlights after full-time on Sunday; kick-off 2pm
Friday 4 November 2022 16:04, UK
New boss Unai Emery has targeted an end to Aston Villa's trophy drought.
The former Arsenal manager wants to win Villa's first silverware in 26 years and take them back into Europe after joining from Villarreal.
Emery takes charge for the first time against Manchester United on Sunday having returned to the Premier League last week to replace the sacked Steven Gerrard.
He has won the Europa League four times, including with Villarreal last year, but Villa have not lifted a trophy since their 1996 League Cup victory.
He said: "My dream is to win a trophy with Aston Villa. It's my personal challenge at the beginning. My second objective could be to play with Aston Villa in Europe. Now we have to start thinking only about the next match because we are not in a good position in the table.
"I want to create a new way, we need time but in football time isn't (there) as much.
"I want to be here for a long time. With our dreams and ambitions they gave me the same idea I have, be ambitious and to improve as soon as possible.
"I'm happy to be here, we decided to come here because it's a great project and our ambition is going to be together, step by step, and I want to improve here and help with my experience."
Emery left Arsenal in 2019 after just 18 months at the Emirates and he has returned to England to challenge himself, with Villa 16th and a point above the relegation zone.
He added: "I am now 51 years old and in my experience I've coached in Spain, France and the Premier League and I have played against a lot of teams in the world. The English teams are a very big challenge.
"I came to play against them because the Premier League is maybe the first league in the world."
Chief executive Christian Purslow added: "As a serial winner of trophies, that track record speaks for itself. That is the profile we are delighted to have in the manager of Aston Villa.
"We are thrilled to have a manager join us with such a track record at such a crucial time of our evolution."
Sky Sports News reporter Kirsty Edwards:
"Some fans have been responding on social media saying they love the attitude and ambition shown from Emery from the off in dreaming of European football and of winning a trophy.
"Others are reserving judgment for 12 months so he'll have a point to prove with some fans, who are just focusing on the next game and putting a run of form together.
"That is what Emery stressed at his first press conference. While there are long-term ambitions, the focus is on game-by-game, starting against Manchester United.
"Emery has a huge job to do with Villa just a point off the relegation zone, and there is hard work coming up for him over the next few months, but he is renowned for being a hard-working manager and he has shown that in his first few days.
"He's known for paying close attention to detail by watching hours and hours of videos of the opposition."
Sunday - Manchester United (H) - Premier League, Kick Off 2pm
Thursday November 10 - Manchester United (A) - Carabao Cup third round, live on Sky Sports, Kick Off 8.45pm
Sunday November 13 - Brighton (A) - Premier League, live on Sky Sports, Kick Off 2pm