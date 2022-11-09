 Skip to content

Nathan Jones: Southampton agree deal with Luton boss after sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl

Nathan Jones was in his second spell with Luton, where he took them to the Championship play-offs last season; Luton are currently eighth, two points adrift of the top six; Southampton sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl on Monday after nearly four years in charge with the club inside the bottom three

Wednesday 9 November 2022 19:42, UK

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones
Image: Nathan Jones led Luton to the Championship play-offs last season

Southampton have agreed a deal with Luton's Nathan Jones to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl as the club's new manager.

Jones has agreed a long-term contract after meeting with the Premier League side on Wednesday.

Southampton are understood to be paying Luton a compensation package of around £2.5m for Jones and his assistants, Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan.

The 49-year-old will be at Southampton's Carabao Cup game against Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday night before being confirmed as Saints' new manager on Thursday.

