Nathan Jones: Southampton agree deal with Luton boss after sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton have agreed a deal with Luton's Nathan Jones to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl as the club's new manager.

Jones has agreed a long-term contract after meeting with the Premier League side on Wednesday.

Southampton are understood to be paying Luton a compensation package of around £2.5m for Jones and his assistants, Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan.

The 49-year-old will be at Southampton's Carabao Cup game against Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday night before being confirmed as Saints' new manager on Thursday.

