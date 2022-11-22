Papa John's Trophy 2022/23: Fixtures and schedule for knockout stages of tournament

As the 2022/23 Papa John's Trophy reaches its latter stages, we bring you the state of play, upcoming fixtures and the schedule for the remainder of the tournament.

Rotherham won the 2021/22 edition in April, defeating Sutton 4-2 after extra-time, but their promotion back to the Championship means they are unable to defend their title.

Image: Rotherham lifted the trophy in 2021/22

Meanwhile, five Premier League U21 teams have reached the knockout stages, including Chelsea and Arsenal - the latter of whom reached the quarter-finals last season.

Below is the current state of play after the last-32 draw, with the draw for the last-16 set to take place on Thursday November 24 at 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports.

Second round fixtures

Northern section

Bolton Wanderers vs Barrow

Everton U21 vs Mansfield Town

Salford City vs Bradford City

Port Vale vs Barnsley

Manchester United U21 vs Wolverhampton Wanderers U21

Grimsby Town vs Accrington Stanley

Burton Albion vs Tranmere Rovers

Lincoln City vs Morecambe

Southern section

Colchester United vs Bristol Rovers

Stevenage vs Arsenal U21

AFC Wimbledon vs Sutton United

MK Dons vs Newport County

Ipswich Town vs Portsmouth

Forest Green Rovers vs Cheltenham Town

Plymouth Argyle vs Charlton Athletic

Chelsea U21 vs Peterborough United

Key dates for latter stages of the competition