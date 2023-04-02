84' Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Plymouth Argyle).

84' Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

82' Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. MJ Williams replaces Aaron Morley.

82' Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. George Thomason replaces Josh Sheehan.

79' Attempt missed. Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

77' Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Mickel Miller.

76' Foul by Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle).

76' Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

76' Attempt missed. Elias Kachunga (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cameron Jerome.

75' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

75' Delay in match because of an injury Elias Kachunga (Bolton Wanderers).

74' Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Kieran Lee replaces Kyle Dempsey.

73' Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Cameron Jerome replaces Dion Charles.

73' Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Mickel Miller replaces Bali Mumba.

71' Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Kyle Dempsey.

71' Attempt blocked. Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

70' Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Elias Kachunga tries a through ball, but Dion Charles is caught offside.

69' Attempt missed. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Finn Azaz.

66' Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Brendan Galloway replaces Macaulay Gillesphey.

64' Sam Cosgrove (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

64' Foul by Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers).

64' Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

64' Foul by Conor Bradley (Bolton Wanderers).

62' Goal! Bolton Wanderers 4, Plymouth Argyle 0. Gethin Jones (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Morley with a cross following a corner.

61' Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by James Wilson.

61' Attempt blocked. Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Elias Kachunga.

60' Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Plymouth Argyle).

60' Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

60' Attempt blocked. Gethin Jones (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Morley with a cross.

59' Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by James Wilson.

58' Foul by Macaulay Gillesphey (Plymouth Argyle).

58' Conor Bradley (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

57' Attempt missed. Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Houghton with a cross following a corner.

56' Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Gethin Jones.

54' Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Finn Azaz replaces Callum Wright.

52' Foul by Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle).

52' Elias Kachunga (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

51' Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

51' Foul by Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle).

51' Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

49' Goal! Bolton Wanderers 3, Plymouth Argyle 0. Elias Kachunga (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

47' Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

47' Foul by Conor Bradley (Bolton Wanderers).

47' Attempt blocked. Conor Bradley (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Morley.

46' Foul by Callum Wright (Plymouth Argyle).

46' Conor Bradley (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

45' Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Sam Cosgrove replaces Danny Mayor.

45' Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Matt Butcher replaces Jay Matete.

Second Half begins Bolton Wanderers 2, Plymouth Argyle 0.

45'+5' First Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 2, Plymouth Argyle 0.

45'+2' Attempt missed. Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.

45'+2' Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Eoin Toal.

43' Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Conor Bradley.

40' Danny Mayor (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

40' Foul by Danny Mayor (Plymouth Argyle).

40' Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

39' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

38' Delay in match because of an injury Elias Kachunga (Bolton Wanderers).

37' Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

37' Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Bolton Wanderers).

34' Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

34' Foul by Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers).

32' Attempt missed. Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kyle Dempsey.

31' Foul by Gethin Jones (Bolton Wanderers).

31' Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

30' Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

30' Foul by James Wilson (Plymouth Argyle).

29' Attempt saved. Kyle Dempsey (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Elias Kachunga.

25' Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by James Trafford.

25' Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Houghton with a cross.

21' Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Bolton Wanderers).

21' Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20' Attempt saved. Kyle Dempsey (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Bradley.

19' Elias Kachunga (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19' Foul by Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle).

17' Attempt missed. Callum Wright (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dan Scarr with a headed pass.

16' Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16' Foul by Jay Matete (Plymouth Argyle).

16' Foul by Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers).

16' Callum Wright (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14' Attempt blocked. Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

12' Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12' Foul by Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle).

10' Goal! Bolton Wanderers 2, Plymouth Argyle 0. Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyle Dempsey following a fast break.

8' Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Bolton Wanderers).

8' Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

6' Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Dan Scarr.

6' Attempt blocked. Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Sheehan.

4' Goal! Bolton Wanderers 1, Plymouth Argyle 0. Kyle Dempsey (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Declan John with a cross following a corner.

4' Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Dan Scarr.

2' Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

2' Foul by Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle).

First Half begins.