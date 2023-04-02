 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Bolton Wanderers vs Plymouth Argyle. Papa Johns Trophy Final.

Wembley Stadium.

Bolton Wanderers 4

  • K Dempsey (4th minute)
  • D Charles (10th minute)
  • E Kachunga (49th minute)
  • G Jones (62nd minute)

Plymouth Argyle 0

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Plymouth Argyle).

    free_kick_won icon

    Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. MJ Williams replaces Aaron Morley.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. George Thomason replaces Josh Sheehan.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

    corner icon

    Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Mickel Miller.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Elias Kachunga (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cameron Jerome.

    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Elias Kachunga (Bolton Wanderers).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Kieran Lee replaces Kyle Dempsey.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Cameron Jerome replaces Dion Charles.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Mickel Miller replaces Bali Mumba.

    corner icon

    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Kyle Dempsey.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

    offside icon

    Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Elias Kachunga tries a through ball, but Dion Charles is caught offside.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Finn Azaz.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Brendan Galloway replaces Macaulay Gillesphey.

    free_kick_won icon

    Sam Cosgrove (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Conor Bradley (Bolton Wanderers).

    goal icon

    Goal! Bolton Wanderers 4, Plymouth Argyle 0. Gethin Jones (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Morley with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by James Wilson.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Elias Kachunga.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Plymouth Argyle).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Gethin Jones (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Morley with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by James Wilson.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Macaulay Gillesphey (Plymouth Argyle).

    free_kick_won icon

    Conor Bradley (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Matt Butcher (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Houghton with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Gethin Jones.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Finn Azaz replaces Callum Wright.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle).

    free_kick_won icon

    Elias Kachunga (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    yellow_card icon

    Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle).

    free_kick_won icon

    Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    goal icon

    Goal! Bolton Wanderers 3, Plymouth Argyle 0. Elias Kachunga (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

    free_kick_won icon

    Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Conor Bradley (Bolton Wanderers).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Conor Bradley (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Morley.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Callum Wright (Plymouth Argyle).

    free_kick_won icon

    Conor Bradley (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Sam Cosgrove replaces Danny Mayor.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Matt Butcher replaces Jay Matete.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Bolton Wanderers 2, Plymouth Argyle 0.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 2, Plymouth Argyle 0.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Eoin Toal.

    corner icon

    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Conor Bradley.

    yellow_card icon

    Danny Mayor (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Danny Mayor (Plymouth Argyle).

    free_kick_won icon

    Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Elias Kachunga (Bolton Wanderers).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Bolton Wanderers).

    free_kick_won icon

    Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kyle Dempsey.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Gethin Jones (Bolton Wanderers).

    free_kick_won icon

    Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_won icon

    Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by James Wilson (Plymouth Argyle).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Kyle Dempsey (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Elias Kachunga.

    corner icon

    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by James Trafford.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Houghton with a cross.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Bolton Wanderers).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Kyle Dempsey (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Bradley.

    free_kick_won icon

    Elias Kachunga (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Callum Wright (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dan Scarr with a headed pass.

    free_kick_won icon

    Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jay Matete (Plymouth Argyle).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers).

    free_kick_won icon

    Callum Wright (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    free_kick_won icon

    Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle).

    goal icon

    Goal! Bolton Wanderers 2, Plymouth Argyle 0. Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyle Dempsey following a fast break.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Bolton Wanderers).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Dan Scarr.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Sheehan.

    goal icon

    Goal! Bolton Wanderers 1, Plymouth Argyle 0. Kyle Dempsey (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Declan John with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Dan Scarr.

    free_kick_won icon

    Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle).

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.