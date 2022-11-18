Championship Team of the Month for October: Zian Flemming, Oli McBurnie, Ched Evans all included

With the World Cup break now upon us, WhoScored.com take a look at their Championship Team of the Month for November.

West Brom, Preston, Coventry and Millwall all have two players in the XI, while Sunderland, Luton and Sheffield United are also represented.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson (Sunderland) - 7.15 rating

Anthony Patterson was by no means the busiest goalkeeper in November, making 10 saves across his three league outings for Sunderland, as the young shotstopper continues to shine for the Black Cats. His solid form between the sticks sees him feature in goal in the Team of the Month with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.15.

Centre-back: Kyle Bartley (West Brom) - 8.31 rating

With a rating of 8.31, West Brom's Kyle Bartley is the WhoScored.com Championship Player of the Month. Bartley has scored two league goals this season, both of which came in wins over QPR and Stoke in November, as the Baggies began to turn a corner following Steve Bruce's sacking. West Brom were one of two teams that did not concede a goal this month, with the 31-year-old evidently key.

Centre-back: Charlie Cresswell (Millwall) - 7.70 rating

The first of two Millwall players to make the cut, Charlie Cresswell was solid for a Lions side that went the month unbeaten, conceding just two goals in three games, and even those came in a 4-2 win over Preston. Cresswell was at times imperious in the air as he won the second most aerial duels (24) in the Championship in November to contribute towards his inclusion with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.70.

Centre-back: Tom Lockyer (Luton) - 7.51 rating

Rounding off the three-man backline is Luton's Tom Lockyer, who returned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.51 this month. Lockyer was the player to beat Cresswell for aerial duels won (25) in England's second tier in November, while the Welshman was so often in the right place at the right time in the Luton backline as he made the fifth most clearances (22).

Right midfield: Josh Eccles (Coventry) - 7.50 rating

Josh Eccles has provided two assists in the Championship, both of which came in wins over Blackburn and Wigan in November. Eccles' work off the ball also contributed towards his selection in the team of the month as he made more tackles (21) than any other player to return a WhoScored.com rating of 7.50.

Central midfield: Zian Flemming (Millwall) - 7.79 rating

The second Millwall player to make the cut, Zian Flemming became the fourth player to bag a hat-trick in a Championship match this season as he put three past Preston in the Lions' 4-2 win over the Lilywhites. That hat-trick was a key reason behind Flemming's inclusion as he makes the cut with an average WhoScored.com rating of 7.79.

Central midfield: John Swift (West Brom) - 7.72 rating

With a WhoScored.com rating of 7.72, West Brom's John Swift joins Flemming in the middle of the park in the team of the month. Swift was directly involved in two of West Brom's four goals in November, providing assists in wins over QPR and Stoke. Only Ilias Chair (24) made more key passes than Swift (14) in the Championship to cap a fine November.

Left midfield: Robbie Brady (Preston) - 7.37 rating

Rounding off the midfield is the first of two Preston players. Yes, they went off into the World Cup break on a sour note, losing 4-2 to Millwall, yet Robbie Brady did enough across his three league outings to make the XI with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.37. Eleven tackles and six interceptions was a respectable return for Brady, while he also registered his third assist of the season.

Striker: Ched Evans (Preston) - 7.85 rating

The second Preston player in the side is striker Ched Evans. All three goals Evans has scored this season came in November as he netted in the 4-2 loss to Millwall and bagged a crucial brace in Preston's 2-1 win at Reading to return an average WhoScored.com rating of 7.85.

Striker: Oli McBurnie (Sheffield United) - 7.85 rating

Oli McBurnie became the first player to land a perfect WhoScored.com 10 rating in a Championship match this season, that coming in Sheffield United's 5-2 win over Burnley earlier this month. McBurnie's two goals in November were scored from 15 shots - no player had more - as the Scot, like Evans, earned a rating of 7.85.

Striker: Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry) - 7.76 rating

Completing this XI is Coventry hitman Viktor Gyokeres. The Swede also mustered 15 shots in November and scored more goals (4) than any other player. Gyokeres was also a tad unfortunate not to register an assist as he managed six key passes, and deserves his spot in the side with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.76.