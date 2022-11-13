Sky Bet EFL players at the World Cup: Who is heading to Qatar?

Twenty-five players from the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two have been selected for the World Cup in Qatar, which currently represents three per cent of the 832 players heading to the Middle East; Ecuador, Ghana, Iran, Mexico and Tunisia still to announce 26-man squads
Sunday 13 November 2022 18:28, UK
On Tuesday November 14, the final squads for the World Cup in Qatar will be confirmed by FIFA.
A total of 832 players will travel out to the Middle East for the tournament, with 27 squads having already been announced. Ecuador, Ghana, Iran, Mexico and Tunisia are yet to release their final 26-man squads.
From those 27 squads, 25 players from the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two, representing nine nations, currently make up three per cent of that total.
So who are they? We take a look...
Harry Souttar (Stoke), Bailey Wright (Sunderland), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough)
Olivier Ntcham (Swansea)
Junior Hoilett (Reading)
Jewison Bennette (Sunderland)
Ilias Chair (QPR)
Krystian Bielik (Birmingham)
Seny Dieng (QPR), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United), Ismaila Sarr (Watford)
Ethan Horvath (Luton), Josh Sargent (Norwich)
Adam Davies (Sheff Utd), Ben Cabango (Swansea), Tom Lockyer (Luton), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield), Joe Allen (Swansea), Matthew Smith (MK Dons), Joe Morell (Portsmouth), Jonny Williams (Swindon), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff), Mark Harris (Cardiff)