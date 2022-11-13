Sky Bet EFL players at the World Cup: Who is heading to Qatar?

On Tuesday November 14, the final squads for the World Cup in Qatar will be confirmed by FIFA.

A total of 832 players will travel out to the Middle East for the tournament, with 27 squads having already been announced. Ecuador, Ghana, Iran, Mexico and Tunisia are yet to release their final 26-man squads.

From those 27 squads, 25 players from the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two, representing nine nations, currently make up three per cent of that total.

So who are they? We take a look...

Australia

Harry Souttar (Stoke), Bailey Wright (Sunderland), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough)

Image: Australia's Riley McGree

Cameroon

Olivier Ntcham (Swansea)

Image: Cameroon's Olivier Ntcham

Canada

Junior Hoilett (Reading)

Image: Canada's Junior Hoilett

Costa Rica

Jewison Bennette (Sunderland)

Image: Costa Rica's Jewison Bennette

Morocco

Ilias Chair (QPR)

Image: Morocco's Ilias Chair

Poland

Krystian Bielik (Birmingham)

Image: Poland's Krystian Bielik

Senegal

Seny Dieng (QPR), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United), Ismaila Sarr (Watford)

Image: Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye

USA

Ethan Horvath (Luton), Josh Sargent (Norwich)

Image: USA's Josh Sargent

Wales

Adam Davies (Sheff Utd), Ben Cabango (Swansea), Tom Lockyer (Luton), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield), Joe Allen (Swansea), Matthew Smith (MK Dons), Joe Morell (Portsmouth), Jonny Williams (Swindon), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff), Mark Harris (Cardiff)