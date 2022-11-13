 Skip to content

Sky Bet EFL players at the World Cup: Who is heading to Qatar?

Twenty-five players from the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two have been selected for the World Cup in Qatar, which currently represents three per cent of the 832 players heading to the Middle East; Ecuador, Ghana, Iran, Mexico and Tunisia still to announce 26-man squads

Sunday 13 November 2022 18:28, UK

On Tuesday November 14, the final squads for the World Cup in Qatar will be confirmed by FIFA.

A total of 832 players will travel out to the Middle East for the tournament, with 27 squads having already been announced. Ecuador, Ghana, Iran, Mexico and Tunisia are yet to release their final 26-man squads.

From those 27 squads, 25 players from the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two, representing nine nations, currently make up three per cent of that total.

So who are they? We take a look...

Australia

Harry Souttar (Stoke), Bailey Wright (Sunderland), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough)

Trending

Australia&#39;s Riley McGree
Image: Australia's Riley McGree

Cameroon

Olivier Ntcham (Swansea)

Image: Cameroon's Olivier Ntcham

Canada

Junior Hoilett (Reading)

Also See:

Canada&#39;s Junior Hoilett
Image: Canada's Junior Hoilett

Costa Rica

Jewison Bennette (Sunderland)

Costa Rica&#39;s Jewison Bennette
Image: Costa Rica's Jewison Bennette

Morocco

Ilias Chair (QPR)

Image: Morocco's Ilias Chair

Poland

Krystian Bielik (Birmingham)

Poland&#39;s Krystian Bielik
Image: Poland's Krystian Bielik

Senegal

Seny Dieng (QPR), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United), Ismaila Sarr (Watford)

Iliman Ndiaye celebrates after equalising for Sheffield United against Burnley
Image: Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye

USA

Ethan Horvath (Luton), Josh Sargent (Norwich)

Image: USA's Josh Sargent

Wales

Adam Davies (Sheff Utd), Ben Cabango (Swansea), Tom Lockyer (Luton), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield), Joe Allen (Swansea), Matthew Smith (MK Dons), Joe Morell (Portsmouth), Jonny Williams (Swindon), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff), Mark Harris (Cardiff)

Wales&#39; Joe Allen
Image: Wales' Joe Allen
Back-to-Back Super 6 Winners?
Back-to-Back Super 6 Winners?

Could you become the third Super 6 winner of the season and scoop £250,000 for free? Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Bring the blockbusters home this Christmas