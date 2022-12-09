Coventry duo Viktor Gyokeres and Mark Robins win Sky Bet Championship November awards

Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for November.

Gyokeres took it upon himself to make the difference in a quartet of tight games, holding off defenders with his strength, speed and sheer will, while scoring four of Coventry's six goals, which included a magical solo run against Wigan.

Gyokeres said: "I'm delighted to win the award. It was a great month for the team and for me personally and to score and help the team to pick up maximum points was brilliant for everyone.

"It's always an amazing feeling to score and it's something I'm always hungry for; to score goals and to help the team win.

"It was a tough start to the season, but I think you could see that when we are playing regularly it helps a lot and we were able to get into a rhythm and start firing.

"All of my teammates have helped me to win this award and all of the supporters, who are incredible and show their fantastic support week in week out, so I would like to thank them all and hopefully we can pick up where we left off this month."

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for November.

What had already been a remarkable recovery from a twin lack of home fixtures and fit strikers was accelerated in November under Robins' calm leadership. A perfect four wins without conceding a goal lifted his side into the top half.

Robins said: "I am delighted to accept this award on behalf of all of the staff and the players, whose hard work and efforts have earned this recognition.

"After a difficult start to the season, we got back into playing games regularly again and started to build momentum and confidence and got the results that our performances warranted.

"To win four out of four games during November showed the improvements we made - beginning with a hard-fought win over Blackburn and a tremendous away victory at Watford, followed by the home wins over Wigan Athletic and Queens Park Rangers, when we put in a fantastic all-round performance ahead of the World Cup break.

"Everyone at the Club can be proud of their part in this award being presented to us, as can our supporters who play a huge role both home and away in creating a brilliant atmosphere and spurring us on."

Sky Bet League One

Player: Connor Ripley, Morecambe

Morecambe goalkeeper Connor Ripley has been named the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for November.

He produced the month's outstanding individual performance in League One with two heroic penalty saves - from different players - to secure his side a point against Derby. He also made other important reaction stops at Lincoln.

Ripley said: "I'm really pleased to have won this award, particularly given the strength of the other players that were nominated.

"I've been shortlisted a few times before in my career, but this is the first time I have won, so it's a real honour to have been chosen. To save two penalties in a match is not something you see very often, and to have made such a contribution against a side like Derby County was a good feeling.

"It's always nice to pick up individual awards, but the focus is solely on the team and completing our objectives come the end of the season with plenty of points still to play for."

Manager: Michael Duff, Barnsley

Barnsley manager Michael Duff has been named the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for November.

Having arrived in the summer, Duff is still learning about his players and giving them opportunities to claim a regular starting place. The changes he made led to a three-match winning streak, two of which were in November.

Duff said: "It is a nice feeling to win Manager of the Month for November. It's great recognition of the work that we have been doing throughout the week and in games.

"It wouldn't be possible without the hard work of my staff and players who work hard day in day out to deliver.

"However, winning this award doesn't define what we do or what we're trying to do. It's a nice little doff of the cap and we keep improving and pushing.

"Thank you to everyone who voted and made this possible."

Sky Bet League Two

Player: Billy Waters, Barrow

Barrow striker Billy Waters has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for November.

His four goals in three games may have been from a total distance of only 18 yards, but they showcased perfectly his predatory instincts, turning home loose balls in the box, including a brilliant volley on the turn in his hat-trick against

Waters said: "I'm absolutely delighted to win this award, to be Player of the Month for League Two is a fantastic achievement for me personally.

"It's been a tough road at times the past few years for me, so it means a lot to win this award.

"I dropped out of the Football League in 2020. I had a good spell at Torquay and then Pete Wild picked me up and brought me back north to play for Halifax, and then obviously brought me to Barrow.

"The fans at Barrow have been fantastic for us this season. They really spur the lads on, and Holker Street is a stadium where you feel the fans are close and right behind you.

"I have a manager in Pete Wild who believes in me, which helps massively. We've got a fantastic set of lads here too.

"We've had a great year so far as a team, and I'm excited to get right back out there and see where this season takes us."

Manager: Johnnie Jackson, AFC Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson has been named the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for November.

Having spent so many years at Charlton, it has taken Jackson a while to fully grasp the Wimbledon way, but three unbeaten games, including a win over leaders Orient, seven points and no goals conceded were positive signs of progress

Jackson said: "It's a reward for everyone at the football club. We had a great run in November. It's been a great team effort from my staff and players to get us to where we are - they've been outstanding.

"The Leyton Orient game is the clear highlight, the performance under the lights was great and it was a solid 2-0 victory against the league leaders.

"We want to keep our run of form going. We're in a great place as a team and as a squad, everyone is pulling in the right direction."