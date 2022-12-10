Manuel Neuer: Bayern Munich goalkeeper out for rest of season after breaking leg in skiing accident

Germany and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is out for the rest of the season after breaking his leg in a skiing accident.

The 36-year-old was on holiday after Germany's exit from the World Cup at the group stage but suffered the injury which needed surgery.

Neuer confirmed he will not play again this season.

He posted on Instagram: "What can I say, the end of the year could have definitely gone better... While I was trying to get my head clear while ski touring, I suffered a lower leg fracture.

"Yesterday's surgery went well. Many thanks to the doctors! However, it hurts to know that the current season is over for me."

Neuer played all three games for Germany in Qatar as his side exited at the group stage for the second successive World Cup.

Bayern are currently top of the Bundesliga and have reached the last 16 in the Champions League where they will play PSG on February 14

The Bundesliga leaders are also likely to be without defender Lucas Hernandez for a substantial period of time after he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee in France's 4-1 win over Australia at the World Cup.

Bayern, who are four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, resume their season on January 20 when they travel to RB Leipzig.