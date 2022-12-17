 Skip to content

Moises Caicedo: Chelsea, Liverpool interested in Brighton midfielder

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo attracting interest from Chelsea and Liverpool; Chelsea also interested in Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie; The winter transfer window opens on January 1 and closes at 11pm on January 31

Saturday 17 December 2022 21:46, UK

Moises CAICEDO (23) of ECUADOR reacts after scoring in the second half of the FIFA World Cup Group A match ECUADOR vs SENEGAL at Khalifa International Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar on November 29, 2022. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )
Image: The race for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo's signature is on, with Chelsea and Liverpool interested

Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Formal talks have yet to take place, but the 21-year-old is on the radar of the Premier League duo after his impressive performances with Ecuador at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Brighton have no intention of parting with Caicedo in January and are under no pressure to sell, with the midfielder under contract at the Amex Stadium until 2025.

Caicedo started Ecuador's three World Cup games, scoring in the 2-1 defeat to Senegal as they failed to qualify out of Group A.

Brighton signed Caicedo from Independiente del Valle for £5m in February 2021 when Graham Potter was in charge.

Hincapie also on Chelsea radar

Piero Hincapie.
Image: Could Piero Hincapie be on his way to Stamford Bridge?

Chelsea are interested in Bayer Leverkusen central defender Piero Hincapie.

The Ecuador international is seen as a potential alternative to RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol.

Hincapie, who is contracted until the summer of 2026, played all of Ecuador's group games at the World Cup.

