Eileen Gleeson: Glasgow City head coach steps down from role to return to job in Dublin

Glasgow City head coach Eileen Gleeson has stepped down from her role to return to her employer in her hometown of Dublin.

Gleeson leaves after 13 months in charge after overseeing Glasgow City's first trophyless season in 17 years as they were beaten to the league by Rangers while they were defeated by Celtic in both domestic cup finals.

The 50-year-old departs with City top of the SWPL after 12 games as they sit two points clear of Rangers.

Lead assistant first team coach Leanne Ross will take interim charge of the first team, supported by assistant coach Keiron McAneny and goalkeeping coach Sam Devine.

A club statement read: "Glasgow City can confirm that head coach Eileen Gleeson has had to step down from her role with the club.

"Eileen joined Glasgow City initially by enabling a career break from her employer in her hometown of Dublin.

"Unfortunately, due to operational business needs, her employer has had to review this and she needs to return to resume her previous role."

Gleeson said: "It is with great difficulty that I make the decision to part ways with Glasgow City FC.

"I would like to sincerely express my gratitude to all at the club for providing the opportunity to be involved with such an iconic women's football club such as Glasgow City.

"I wish to thank the board, staff, and players for their progressive attitude, and always striving to raise their standards during my time at the club.

"At this point I am happy to leave the club top of the league table and have no doubt that the club are well positioned to continue uninterrupted by my absence in the capable hands of Leanne Ross and an excellent support staff team.

"I wish Laura, Carol Anne, the board, staff, players, fans, and all associated with the club every continued success for the future and will always remain a Glasgow City fan."

Glasgow City chief executive, Laura Montgomery, said: "Everyone at Glasgow City would like to thank Eileen immensely for her contribution to the club in her year at the helm.

"She has brought about a number of incredibly positive changes and leaves us in a fantastic position, sitting top of the table after 12 games played so far.

"This is an incredibly difficult position, but Eileen kept us up to date with the situation and we are well prepared to continue positively in her absence."