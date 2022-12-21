Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United write 81-word programme farewell after forward's exit

Manchester United dedicated 81 words to Cristiano Ronaldo in their Burnley programme following his acrimonious Old Trafford exit last month.

United announced they had mutually agreed to terminate Ronaldo's contract on November 22 in the wake of the forward's explosive interview with TalkTV's Piers Morgan, in which the club and manager Erik ten Hag were heavily criticised.

United take on Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday in what is their first competitive match since the conclusion of the Ronaldo saga, but there was no reference to the 37-year-old in Ten Hag's programme notes.

Instead, the Dutchman chose to talk about United's warm-weather training camp in Spain, their friendlies against Cadiz and Real Betis, keeping in touch with members of his squad who appeared at the World Cup, and United's last Premier League outing at Fulham on November 13.

There was, however, a brief reference - an 81-word paragraph - within the 'Worth Knowing' feature of pages six and seven of the United Review programme which marked Ronaldo's departure.

It read: "Cristiano Ronaldo left the club by mutual agreement last month.

"The Portuguese superstar scored 145 goals across two spells and 436 appearances, and helped us win three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Ronaldo was also crowned Ballon d'Or winner in 2008.

"In a statement on November 22, the club put on record its gratitude for Cristiano's immense contribution and wished him and his family well for the future."

While in Spain, Ten Hag insisted he had put the Ronaldo situation behind him and his refusal to mention the Portuguese in his programme notes only emphasises the Dutchman has moved on.

"He's gone and it's the past," Ten Hag said on December 7. "We are not lowing forward and we're looking to the future."