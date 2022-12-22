Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Man Utd face Charlton at home as Man City visit Southampton

Manchester United have drawn League One side Charlton at home in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Charlton, the only non-Premier League side left in the competition, go to Old Trafford after beating Premier League Brighton on penalties at home in the fourth round.

United, who beat Championship Burnley 2-0 at home on Wednesday night, are currently 57 places above the Addicks in the league ladder.

Eight-time winners Manchester City have been handed a trip to Southampton in the last eight after Pep Guardiola's side defeated the holders Liverpool at home in a thrilling 3-2 win.

Saints, who knocked out League One Lincoln in the fourth round, will be looking to stop City's quest for a seventh Carabao Cup in 10 years.

Newcastle face Leicester at home in the quarter-finals as the Magpies continue their search for a first domestic trophy since 1955.

Eddie Howe's side beat Bournemouth at St. James' Park in round four while the Foxes eased past League One side MK Dons.

The other last-eight tie sees Nottingham Forest and Wolves - who are both in the Premier League relegation zone - face each other at the City Ground.

Both sides defeated EFL opposition in the fourth round as Forest won at Championship Blackburn while Wolves overcame League Two Gillingham at Molineux.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full

Manchester United vs Charlton

Southampton vs Manchester City

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves

Newcastle vs Leicester

Quarter-final fixtures will be played in the week commencing January 9.