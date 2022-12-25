Ange Postecoglou: Celtic manager reflects on 'positive' year with nine-point lead at Christmas

Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic are in a "much better space" than last Christmas after a "positive" year for the club.

Celtic lead the Scottish Premiership by nine points over Rangers following a near-perfect start of 16 wins from 17 matches.

In Postecoglou's first season in charge, Celtic reclaimed the title having clinched the League Cup - and the improvement over the last 12 months has been clear.

"You measure it where you were last Christmas and it's been a really positive year for the club," Postecoglou told Sky Sports.

"We had the success in winning the league and we've started the season relatively positively as well. In terms of progress, from where we were last year, we're in a much better space.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston

"More importantly we've given our fans memorable moments. Every year you hope they remember the year gone past as one that stays long in the memory for the right reasons and I'm sure last year will."

Postcoglou pinpoints the 3-0 victory over Rangers on February 3 as a pivotal moment that changed the momentum behind their title challenge.

"It was an important fixture because on the night it was the first time we hit the top," he recalled.

"There was a lot of hype around the game, it was a fixture eagerly anticipated by our supporters with a full house again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at all four Old Firm clashes between Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Premiership from the 2021/22 season

"With everything that was on the line that night it was important in the context of belief amongst the playing group and supporters that what we were hoping was going to eventuate was potentially coming a reality.

"You want to give your supporters stuff they remember and that night in particular our supporters will remember beyond the length of time a season takes."

Postecoglou, though, is still pushing for more after suffering some "tough nights" in the Champions League as they finished bottom of the group without a victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ange Postecoglou felt his Celtic side dominated in their 1-0 win over Aberdeen and was impressed with their discipline

"The league win was important. Our first game back in the Champions League was important to show our ambitions," he added. "There's always little things along the way that take on more of a significance once you see the end of everything we do.

"There were tough moments for sure. We had some tough nights in the Champions League but they're not low points. From my perspective, there's a privilege of managing this football club that even in the toughest of times you still find that motivation to continue doing the work you do."

Wednesday December 28: Hibernian vs Celtic, kick-off 8pm

Monday January 2: Rangers vs Celtic, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday January 8: Motherwell vs Hibernian, kick-off 1.30pm

Sunday January 8: Dundee United vs Rangers, kick-off 4pm

Wednesday January 18: Kilmarnock v Rangers, kick-off 8pm

Sunday January 29: Livingston v Hearts, kick-off 1.30pm

Sunday January 29: Dundee United v Celtic, kick-off 4pm

Sunday February 5: St Johnstone v Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Sunday February 19: Motherwell v Hearts, kick-off 12pm