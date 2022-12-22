Scottish Premiership: St Johnstone vs Celtic and Hearts' trip to Motherwell live on Sky

St Johnstone versus Celtic and Hearts' trip to Motherwell are the latest Scottish Premiership games selected to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Ange Postecolgou will take his team to McDiarmid Park on Sunday February 5 - a venue they last lost at in May 2016 in the league.

Their most recent encounter came in October, with the Scottish Premiership leaders winning 2-1 thanks to a 95th-minute Giorgos Giakoumakis strike.

A fortnight later the Sky Sports cameras will be at Fir Park as Motherwell welcome Hearts on Sunday February 19.

It was a five-goal epic the last time the sides met as Lawrence Shankland's 89th-minute penalty earned Hearts a 3-2 victory in a Tynecastle thriller.

What else is coming up?

Following the Scottish Premiership's dramatic return from the World Cup - live on Sky - our next stop is Dingwall on Friday as Rangers visit Ross County on Sky Sports Football before the cameras turn towards Edinburgh on December 28 for Hibernian's clash against Celtic at Easter Road.

It's all eyes on Govan next after New Year as Rangers host Celtic, live on Sky Sports, on January 2 in what will no doubt be another action-packed Old Firm.

Motherwell versus Hibernian plus Rangers' trips to Dundee United feature on Sky Sports' first double-header of the month on January 8.

Ten days later our cameras will be at Rugby Park as Kilmarnock host Rangers at 8pm on Wednesday, January 18.

January ends with another action-packed double-header as Livingston take on Hearts, followed by Celtic's trip to Dundee United.

Friday December 23: Ross County vs Rangers, kick-off 7.30pm

Wednesday December 28: Hibernian vs Celtic, kick-off 8pm

Monday January 2: Rangers vs Celtic, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday January 8: Motherwell vs Hibernian, kick-off 1.30pm

Sunday January 8: Dundee United vs Rangers, kick-off 4pm

Wednesday January 18: Kilmarnock v Rangers, kick-off 8pm

Sunday January 29: Livingston v Hearts, kick-off 1.30pm

Sunday January 29: Dundee United v Celtic, kick-off 4pm

Sunday February 5: St Johnstone v Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Sunday February 19: Motherwell v Hearts, kick-off 12pm

Sky Sports will broadcast more Scottish football than ever before including the Scottish Women's Premier League for the first time

