Manchester City primed for crunch time but Jack Grealish must improve finishing - Premier League hits and misses

It has been a fascination throughout the first half of the season: how would teams cope with the World Cup break? Manchester City had more players in Qatar than any other Premier League club but there were no signs of weariness in their win at Leeds - and their most important asset looks rested and motivated to fire them to another title defence.

Erling Haaland spoke about his frustration on missing out on the World Cup, with Norway failing to qualify. But the combination of recuperation and determination he's built up over the past six weeks could well pay off for Man City.

Afterwards he said he could have scored five and the series of chances Man City created at Elland Road will encourage Pep Guardiola about how his team as a whole have coped with the interruption. There was some slick football played, despite relentless pressure from Leeds. It was a welcome win and performance with what's ahead.

After Everton at the Etihad on New Year's Eve, City's next Premier League games take them to Chelsea and Manchester United, before Tottenham come to town towards the end of January. In between there are FA Cup and Carabao Cup ties, too. It's a potentially decisive period in City's domestic campaign.

Any slip up in the league would allow Arsenal to extend their already significant advantage - but Haaland and City showed they are fired up for the second part of this season.

Jack Grealish was happily cast as the villain. His every touch was jeered by the Leeds supporters before he departed, stage right, in the 73rd minute.

It is pantomime season, after all.

Five times he was fouled as the Leeds players sought to get under his skin, his socks down by his ankles. On one occasion he slammed the turf in frustration as Rasmus Kristensen resumed their battle shortly after half-time.

Grealish would provide two assists across the piece, but it was his finishing in the first half - and reluctance to shoot when setting up Erling Haaland for his first - which was the takeaway from his latest display. Did he not trust himself?

An overall xG of 0.72 tells only half the story as the playmaker lifted two glorious chances over the bar before Rodri's opener.

It is clear that Grealish has an abundance of talent but the company he shares are increasing their output. Phil Foden was kept out here, but such is the competition that the two assists he pocketed may not be enough to keep him in the side.

When asked about the need to add more goals to his game, Pep Guardiola said: "He got two assists but of course he has to score more. The chances are there and it's a question of mentality. We've seen in the training sessions he has the ability to put the ball into the net. He's not a striker but he has the ability to do it. He can't have any negativity in his mind."

Grealish has just one goal in 18 appearances for City so far this season. Demons or no demons, he needs to be doing a lot better.

Leeds haven't won any of their last eight Premier League home games against reigning champions, and their sixth defeat in that run felt a foregone conclusion from the moment Erling Haaland notched the first of his customary goals at Elland Road. Rodri's opener was a hammer blow on the stroke of half-time but the hosts could have few complaints.

Up to that point, the usual intensity and aggression associated with a Leeds team was missing but they hauled themselves off the canvas to restore some pride in the final quarter of an hour and might have set up a grandstand finish had Joe Gelhardt steered home Sam Greenwood's cross.

Had City been more clinical in the opening 45 minutes, they might have been out of sight.

Midfielder Brenden Aaronson told Amazon Prime: "The goal on the stroke of half-time was a gut punch. There's a lot of what-ifs. We're getting ourselves into these situations and we need to get ourselves out of them. We need to be better on the transition."

Jesse Marsch has already been under intense scrutiny this term and the feeling that he needs a result has never gone away. The club's director of football Victor Orta is unlikely to loosen the purse strings in January so Marsch will need to get more out of the likes of Jack Harrison, left out again here.

Patrick Bamford was also missing so it is clear where Leeds will focus any spending to supplement the raw talents of Greenwood, Gelhardt and the emerging Wilfried Gnonto - as well as a natural left-back.

Marsch put on a brave face and praised his side's courage as they fed off the atmosphere eventually but a daunting run of fixtures now awaits the American. Newcastle are next at St James' Park on New Year's Eve with West Ham the visitors to West Yorkshire next Wednesday. Then come Aston Villa, Brentford and Nottingham Forest.

A two-point gap to the bottom three, Leeds are looking over their shoulders at a crucial moment in their season.

If Manchester United are to go on and secure a top-four finish, it will owe a lot to Casemiro. The Brazilian was eased into the side gradually following his arrival from Real Madrid in the summer, but there is no doubting his importance now.

Starting for the 13th time in 14 United games either side of the World Cup, he produced arguably his best performance yet against Nottingham Forest, the 3-0 win putting Erik ten Hag's side only a point behind fourth-placed Tottenham.

United certainly needed him given a virus had forced Ten Hag to field a makeshift centre-back pairing of Raphael Varane, who had only just returned from holiday following his World Cup exploits with France, and left-back Luke Shaw.

But the 30-year-old protected that duo superbly, dominating the midfield right from the start of the game and helping to ensure Forest rarely got near the United goal.

He excelled in a defensive sense, snapping into tackles - one of which started the move for United's second goal - and anticipating danger, but he was similarly influential at the other end of the pitch, his all-round display a reminder of his completeness.

He almost scored with a deft chip which forced a scrambling save from Forest goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey in the second half, and the pass to set up Fred's late goal, following a typically smart interception, was one of three chances he created.

This kind of performance should come as no surprise, of course. Casemiro is a five-time Champions League winner for a reason. But what's key for United is that he has adapted to the Premier League so quickly. They have lost only one of those last 13 games he has started. His role in their recent improvement is a significant one.

Marcus Rashford scored his 10th goal in all competitions for Manchester United this season in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest - double his tally from the previous campaign.

The 25-year-old forward looks like a man transformed under Erik ten Hag. Having been a shell of his former self for so long, Rashford has now taken his game to a new level.

There's been a distinct shift in his mentality. He has a hunger to score different types of goals and is becoming more ruthless as a result. Rashford looks ravenous for goals.

After all, he needs to meet Ten Hag's target of 20 Premier League goals this season. The constant push for improvement from his manager is driving Rashford on.

Against Forest, the confidence coursing through him was so apparent. There was no hesitation for his opener and his skill before assisting Anthony Martial's goal was pure instinct.

With Cristiano Ronaldo out of the door, though, there is an almighty weight of responsibility on his shoulders. It signals a changing of the guard. Rashford is the go-to man now at Old Trafford.

He carries the burden of scoring the goals in a side that struggles to do so. United's measly return of 23 in the league is 10 less than the lowest scorers in the top four currently, Tottenham.

There are also very few options to support him through a hectic calendar with United still competing on four fronts, with Martial the only other recognised senior striker in the squad.

Ten Hag says United want to sign a striker in the transfer window next month, but seeing Liverpool act decisively to agree a deal for PSV's Cody Gakpo ahead of them points to trouble ahead.

Reports suggest United are working on a shoe-string budget having overspent in the summer. But this is the moment Ten Hag needs the owners to keep their foot on the gas to capitalise on the momentum he has brought.

Should they fail to recruit a forward, Rashford will surely have too much of a job on his hands to fire United to the top four and a trophy. Even with the help of Martial, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho.

The club needs to match the ambition of its manager and star forward.

A theme throughout Chelsea's wretched run of form before the World Cup break was Graham Potter's penchant for deploying players in unfamiliar - and potentially unsuitable - positions.

The head coach's line-ups became increasingly difficult to predict as he searched for solutions to his side's slump, with Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic and Conor Gallagher all asked to do stints at wing-back.

But after being handed several weeks to work with his squad as the Premier League paused for the World Cup, Potter opted for a more conventional XI for Chelsea's first game back and was rewarded with a more fluid and cohesive performance from his side.

Sterling and Pulisic looked vastly more comfortable as wingers than they had at wing-back, while Marc Cucurella put in one of his better performances in a Chelsea shirt after being moved to left-back.

Mason Mount also seemed to benefit from being played as a No 8 rather than as part of a front three, and rewarded Potter for his selection by scoring in a match for just the second time this season.

The way in which Chelsea's performance regressed in the final 30 minutes against Bournemouth means Potter won't be able to get too carried away with the display, and a better side would have punished the Blues, but the three points could - and maybe should - convince the head coach to stick with a more recognisable line-up over the next few weeks.

Reece James looked like he'd never been away.

Injured since October 11 with a knee issue that required surgery, James made an impressive return to competitive action only for it to end after 53 minutes.

James had been key to Chelsea's 2-0 lead, tormenting Bournemouth down their left side and linking up flawlessly with Raheem Sterling. The right-back was even denied a goal by goalkeeper Mark Travers late in the first half.

But soon he was trudging down the tunnel after suffering an issue in "the same area" as the problem he'd only just overcome.

Chelsea stuttered after James went off. Cesar Azpilicueta - James' replacement - was unable to provide the same attacking threat on the right. Fortunately for Potter's side they already held a commanding lead, but they will have a bigger problem should James be set for another long spell on the sidelines.

New Bournemouth owner Bill Foley has vowed "there's no budget" when it comes to the January transfer window - and the Cherries need reinforcements.

The lack of quality in Gary O'Neil's side was highlighted by Chelsea which is of course no surprise given the London club's spending power.

Bournemouth's survival hopes will not be decided by results against the top sides but supporters will hope Foley's plan to add "4 to 5 more players" comes to fruition in order to stay in the division.

Bournemouth were dominated down the left side of their defence by Raheem Sterling and Reece James in the first half. They improved in the second period yet struggled to break the hosts down, seeing their best chance come through Dominic Solanke's final-minute header.

O'Neil will take confidence from how his side didn't crumble after quickly falling two behind although Bournemouth have now won just once in their last seven, losing five times.

Foley will be watching in person when the Cherries play their first home game in seven weeks against Crystal Palace on Saturday. He will see for himself just how much work there is to do in the January market.

