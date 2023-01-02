For the first time ever, four Premier League Juniors joined us on the Sky Sports coverage of Brentford's 3-1 win over Liverpool; the kids had a go at interviews, commentary and analysis alongside presenter Kelly Cates and commentator Seb Hutchinson at the Gtech Community Stadium

Premier League Juniors: The best moments of the kids' coverage of Brentford's win over Liverpool

Our Premier League Juniors team bring you the best of the action from Brentford's 3-1 win against Liverpool.

Catch up with the best of our alternative kids' coverage of Brentford's 3-1 win over Liverpool!

On Monday, we delivered a kid-friendly broadcast of the match, inviting four young football fans to step in front of the cameras and give viewers at home a special presentation of the Premier League fixture.

Presenter Kelly Cates was joined by junior fans from both clubs, who had a go at presenting, interviewing managers and players, as well as commentating alongside Seb Hutchinson.

The four children - from Hounslow schools or schools who work with the Liverpool FC Foundation - are Naveed, Rishi, Delilah and Aman.

Here's the best of the action!

Good luck keeping your jobs! Our PL Juniors have some pre-match words with our pundits

"Don't make stupid mistakes!" Some good advice from our PL Juniors to the Brentford players...

The big interview with Jurgen Klopp

The pre-match interviews!

'Nunez needs to work on his finishing!'

1-0 to Brentford!

What's going on?! Brentford goal disallowed!

2-0 to Brentford!

'What a goal!' - Liverpool make it 2-1

Brentford score AGAIN!

'No Toney, it's ok, we have Mbeumo!' PL Juniors predicted Brentford hero

Micah's challenge! Did the Sky Sports pundit squeeze all three words we gave him into the coverage?!