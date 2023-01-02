Premier League Juniors: The best moments of the kids' coverage of Brentford's win over Liverpool

Catch up with the best of our alternative kids' coverage of Brentford's 3-1 win over Liverpool!
On Monday, we delivered a kid-friendly broadcast of the match, inviting four young football fans to step in front of the cameras and give viewers at home a special presentation of the Premier League fixture.
Presenter Kelly Cates was joined by junior fans from both clubs, who had a go at presenting, interviewing managers and players, as well as commentating alongside Seb Hutchinson.
The four children - from Hounslow schools or schools who work with the Liverpool FC Foundation - are Naveed, Rishi, Delilah and Aman.
Here's the best of the action!
Good luck keeping your jobs! Our PL Juniors have some pre-match words with our pundits
The Premier League juniors offered some advice to the Sky Sports pundits ahead of Brentford's clash with Liverpool!
"Don't make stupid mistakes!" Some good advice from our PL Juniors to the Brentford players...
The big interview with Jurgen Klopp
Delilah and Aman quiz Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the first Premier League Juniors match on Sky Sports
The pre-match interviews!
The Premier League juniors put their interviewing skills to the test as they grilled Thomas Frank, Virgil van Dijk and Ben Mee ahead of kick-off
'Nunez needs to work on his finishing!'
Ben Mee's crucial block prevented Darwin Nunez from finding the net, but could the striker have done better?
1-0 to Brentford!
Brentford take the lead after an own goal from Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate
What's going on?! Brentford goal disallowed!
Brentford thought they'd scored a second but it was ruled out by VAR
2-0 to Brentford!
Yoane Wissa doubles Brentford's lead in their Premier League clash with Liverpool
'What a goal!' - Liverpool make it 2-1
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulls one back for Liverpool
Brentford score AGAIN!
Mbeumo makes it 3-1 to Brentford - but was there a foul in the build-up?
'No Toney, it's ok, we have Mbeumo!' PL Juniors predicted Brentford hero
The Premier League Juniors interviewed goalscorer Bryan Mbeumo following Brentford's 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
Micah's challenge! Did the Sky Sports pundit squeeze all three words we gave him into the coverage?!
Did Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards fulfil the challenge set by the Premier League Juniors during commentary of Brentford's match against Liverpool?
