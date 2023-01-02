Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Hapless Reds punished by buoyant Bees as Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo seal famous win

Brentford wrote another extraordinary chapter in their Premier League tale after registering a famous first win over Liverpool since 1938, as an own goal from Ibrahima Konate and strikes from Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo sealed a remarkable 3-1 victory.

Konate met the same fate as Leicester's Wout Faes did on Friday night, inadvertently turning the ball into his own net for the opener (19), before Wissa deservedly doubled the hosts' lead from a Mathias Jensen cross (42).

Liverpool sparked into action after the break, following a dramatic triple substitution from Jurgen Klopp, in which Virgil van Dijk was withdrawn, prompting a change of shape and brief change of fortune.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, breathing renewed life into his Reds career, glanced a header beyond David Raya from a pinpoint Trent Alexander-Arnold delivery (50), but Brentford withstood the remainder of Liverpool's half-hearted pressure, ending any hope of an improbable comeback.

Mbeumo put the gloss on a historic triumph six minutes from time, bullying Konate off the ball, before effortlessly side-footing past Alisson.

More to follow...

Brentford are back in action on January 14, hosting Bournemouth live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm, while Liverpool next face Brighton and Hove Albion on the same day, with a slightly earlier kick-off time of 3pm.