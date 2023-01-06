Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

It promises to be another entertaining weekend in the Scottish Premiership with plenty at stake and two games live on Sky Sports.

The cameras will be at Fir Park on Sunday as Motherwell host Hibernian before the attention turns to Tannadice Park as Rangers take on Dundee United.

Celtic could extend their lead at the top of the table, for 24 hours at least, when they face Kilmarnock at Parkhead on Saturday.

It is also a big afternoon for Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen as they look to return to winning ways, while Ross County are in desperate need of points in their battle for survival.

Here we take a look at what is at stake...

There are two games to look forward to live on Sky Sports this Sunday.

First up at 1.30pm is a clash between two sides desperate for points as Motherwell take on Hibernian.

Steven Hammell's team are without a victory in their last six games while Hibs have just one win in their last seven.

Motherwell are only above the relegation play-off place on goal difference while Lee Johnson's men are just four points ahead.

The attention will then turn to Tannadice Park at 4pm as Dundee United take on Rangers.

Liam Fox's side have hit some form and have lifted themselves off the foot of the table with back-to-back wins, while Michael Beale is unbeaten since taking charge at Ibrox during the World Cup break.

It was a close encounter when the sides in September with Rangers claiming a 2-1 victory.

Can Kilmarnock upset the odds at Celtic Park?

Image: Kyogo Furuhashi's late strike against Rangers maintained Celtic's unbeaten run

With Rangers not in action until Sunday, Ange Postecoglou's side have the chance to move 12 points clear if they return to winning ways against Kilmarnock.

A late Kyogo Furuhashi goal at Ibrox last time out maintained their unbeaten run as the second Old Firm clash of the season ended in a 2-2 draw.

Killie are unbeaten in their last three matches and the run has moved them up to ninth in the table, albeit only one point above the relegation play-off place.

Derek McInnes will be hoping for a better showing from his players after the last league meeting ended in a 5-0 defeat with five different Celtic players scoring.

Will Aberdeen end their winless run?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hopes the fans were booing at him rather than his players after they went five games without a victory.

The pressure is mounting on Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin after five games without a victory in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dons currently sit fourth in the table, five points behind third-place Hearts and just three ahead of Hibernian in eighth.

Image: St Johnstone have lost their last three games in the Scottish Premiership

Callum Davidson's St Johnstone are also struggling for form and head to Pittodrie on the back of three straight defeats.

The meetings between these sides are rarely high-scoring affairs with six of the last seven games ending 1-0.

Can Ross County avoid being cut further adrift?

Image: Ross County are three points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership

Bottom of the table Ross County head into Saturday's match against Livingston without a victory in five fixtures.

If they find some form they could end the weekend level on points with Dundee United who currently occupy the relegation play-off place.

Livingston have struggled of late too and are also without a win in their last five league games, drawing 1-1 with Motherwell in their last outing.

That said, given how tight the table is, David Martindale's side could move up to fourth if they win and other results go their way.

Will St Mirren's impressive home run continue?

Image: St Mirren have only lost once at home this season

St Mirren have only lost one Scottish Premiership game at the SMiSA Stadium this season and that was on the opening day.

Stephen Robinson's side sit fifth in the table ahead of the visit of Hearts and it will be a battle between two of the league's current form teams.

The Tynecastle side have taken 10 points from 12 since the World Cup break but face a tough test with the Buddies also unbeaten in their last five.

This first meeting of the season will be followed up by another clash in Gorgie next midweek.

