Romeo Beckham: Brentford B complete loan signing of David Beckham's son from Inter Miami

Brentford have completed the loan signing of David Beckham's son Romeo from Inter Miami until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old, the second-oldest son of the former England captain, will represent the club's B team squad after training with the west Londoners' reserve team following the end of the 2022 MLS season.

A right winger, like his father, Beckham joined Fort Lauderdale CF in 2021 before it was renamed Inter Miami II. Romeo's father, David, launched his Inter Miami team at the start of the 2020 MLS season.

Image: Romeo is the second-oldest son of former England captain David Beckham

The midfielder played six minutes for Inter Miami's first team in a pre-season friendly with Barcelona in July of last year.

Before playing football in the United States, Beckham was part of Arsenal's academy in 2014 before leaving the set-up after a year.

"We've been absolutely delighted with Romeo since he arrived with us," said Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane.

"He came to us from Inter Miami with the aim of working with us during their close season. Romeo has applied himself unbelievably well, he's really bought into the culture and the group which he has become a big part of.

Image: Beckham (left) made a late cameo in Inter Miami's friendly with Barcelona in July

"I love his standards and the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch. He's been able to get fitter and fitter during his time with us and it leaves him in a good place to now step forward having joined us on loan.

"He is very technical, and he is somebody who can shift the ball quickly and cross. He is also a really good finisher and he has the ability to play a number of positions for us, which is also pleasing.

"I think it's testament to us as a club, and as a B team, that Inter Miami have asked us to work with him and trust in us to continue working with him to help him with his development."

