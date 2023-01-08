PSG's Qatari owners looking to invest in Premier League club and met with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy

The Qatari owners of Paris Saint-Germain are looking at investing in a Premier League club.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who is the president of PSG and chairman of Qatar Sports Investments, met Daniel Levy, the executive chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, last week in a London hotel.

Al-Khelaifi is also the president of the European Club Association and Levy is a member of its executive board.

QSI own PSG and a minority stake in Portuguese club Braga and they are determined to buy or invest in more clubs this year.

Image: Daniel Levy met with Al-Khelaifi in London

More than 300 clubs around the world are part of multi club ownership groups but QSI's only interests are in PSG and Braga. That will change in 2023 which is set to be a year of ambitious strategic acquisitions for QSI.

Many observers assumed QSI would take less of an interest in football investments after the World Cup in Qatar, but exactly the opposite is likely to be the case.

The owners of Manchester United and Liverpool are known to be seeking investors or buyers for their clubs.

QSI are looking at football investment opportunities around the world.