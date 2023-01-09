Wales Women: Cymru manager Gemma Grainger signs contract extension until 2027

The Football Association of Wales have confirmed that Cymru manager Gemma Grainger has signed a two-year contract extension until 2027 and will lead the team through the qualifying campaigns for the 2025 European Championships and the 2027 World Cup.

Grainger has held the position since March 2021, and in her first attempt, almost guided Wales to a major tournament for the first time.

Following a second-place finish in their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying group, Wales suffered a last-minute defeat in the play-off final against Switzerland.

Grainger said that she was "delighted" to have signed a new contract and work with a "special group of players".

"I'm an ambitious coach, these players are ambitious and the FAW are ambitious, so all those things are a great match," said the former Middlesbrough and England under-17s manager.

"We want to drive our progress and momentum from the last qualifying campaign, both on and off the pitch, and take that forward into the new year and the next two qualifying campaigns."

FAW CEO Noel Mooney said: "We have made huge strides with the Women's National Team and our focus now is firmly on qualifying for UEFA Euro 2025 and the 2027 FIFA World Cup.

Wales Women manager Gemma Grainger admits she was disappointed by FIFA's threats over the OneLove armband and says the FAW are keen to drive change with the governing body.

"This group has captured the imagination of the Welsh public and we have no doubt they will break new glass ceilings for Welsh football in the coming years."

Grainger's side kick-off the new year in February by returning to Spain to take part in the Pinatar Cup, where they will face the Philippines, Iceland and Scotland.