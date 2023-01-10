Sheffield Wednesday respond to Hillsborough overcrowding reports: 'Stewarding exceeded requirements and allocation of tickets complied'

Sheffield Wednesday have responded to reports of overcrowding in the away end at Hillsborough during Saturday's FA Cup third-round clash with Newcastle.

With the Football Association having sought the view of both clubs amid concern from the Sports Grounds Safety Authority, the Owls have confirmed they have made their submission to the governing body.

A statement on the club's official website said: "Further to a request from the Football Association on the afternoon of Monday 9 January, Sheffield Wednesday has now submitted its comprehensive observations to the governing body following last weekend's Emirates FA Cup third-round tie with Newcastle United.

"We have engaged in extensive dialogue with all relevant parties to review the circumstances to best assist the FA with their enquiries."

The statement continued: "Whilst it is inappropriate to outline in full the details of the submission at this time, the club feels it is important to emphasise that the stewarding numbers in place within the visitors' section of the stadium exceeded the requirements of the Safety Certificate.

"The allocation of tickets issued to Newcastle supporters also complied absolutely with the Safety Certificate.

"In addition, fewer supporters entered the visitors' turnstiles when aligned to the number of tickets allocated and sold. The turnstiles were opened 30 minutes earlier than a regular matchday, two hours before kick-off at 4pm, to allow Newcastle supporters to enter the stadium in a timely a manner as possible."

Safety regulator reviewing Hillsborough congestion during Newcastle FA Cup tie

The government's sports stadium safety regulator announced a review with Sheffield Wednesday and local authorities.

The Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) has told Sky News it wanted to "learn any lessons" after expressing concerns about the incident at the FA Cup third-round tie on Saturday.

Sky Sports News has spoken to supporters who have raised issues relating to the lower tier of the Leppings Lane End stand and the FA will speak to officials at Wednesday and Newcastle as well as South Yorkshire Police following the reports.

A crush in the same lower tier at the Leppings Lane End at Wednesday's stadium at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool supporters.

Footage emerged after Saturday's match of congestion around the exit to the tunnel. A spokesperson for the SGSA told Sky News: "We are concerned by reports of overcrowding and crushing at the FA Cup tie between Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United at Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday evening.

"The SGSA is now working with the club, Sheffield City Council and the Safety Advisory Group to review the event, learn any lessons and ensure a safe environment for football fans."

The SGSA issues licences for fans to attend stadiums in the Premier League and English Football League and oversees local authorities in approving safety certificates for venues.

Fans also voiced their concern at what they said was a lack of stewards on duty at Hillsborough.

'It was uncomfortable and unpleasant'

Image: A Newcastle fan has described his experience at Hillsborough as "uncomfortable and unnecessary"

Meanwhile, a Newcastle fan has described his experience at Hillsborough as "uncomfortable and unnecessary"

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Newcastle supporter Malcolm Bamford, who took his family to the game at Hillsborough, described the experience as "unpleasant", suggesting his son was shaken by the situation.

Bamford said: "I was there with my 12-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son. Everything had been fine during the day. We got to the ground okay.

"The problem was in two parts. Firstly, inside the ground the concourse is only about 10 yards wide. At either end of the concourse it was fine, but the middle third of it is where the bar and the food was being sold.

"I asked one of the stewards which end do we need to go because it is an unfamiliar ground, and he said just go anywhere. We went in the left-hand turnstile, up the stairs and you look at the signage, and it turns out we needed to be right at the other end.

Bamford added: "So effectively, we've gone in behind the left-hand corner flag and we are sitting behind the right-hand corner flag. Then we have to get from A to B, and that is where the issue was. This was around 40 minutes before kick-off so we did have plenty of time, but that middle part of the concourse was just rammed out.

"There were 1,000 people trying to get from A to B because they'd gone in through the wrong access and there were 1,000 people trying to get from B to A in a four-yard-wide space. It was just really uncomfortable and unpleasant.

"My daughter was okay, but my son was clearly a little bit shaken. Once we got out to the seating area, eventually, he came back round and relaxed a little."

'The Hillsborough disaster was on people's minds'

Bamford went on to say there was concern before the game with the Hillsborough disaster on people's minds.

He said: "I heard people going past me at the bottle neck referencing the Hillsborough disaster. That's what was on peoples' minds. When you hear those voices shouting and referencing the disaster then you know there is a problem there.

"It's the first time I have been to Hillsborough and it's a poignant thing walking through that tunnel.

"Trying to explain to the kids what happened there all those years ago. It's a big, historical football event that we all remember. But for people to be referencing that while you are swaying about, off your feet in a crowd, shows what people were thinking when they were in that situation.

"It was uncomfortable and unnecessary."

'It felt like sardines in a tin'

Jonathan Weild was also in the away end at Hillsborough and told Sky Sports News that it felt like the Newcastle supporters were crammed in with no-one knowing where to go.

Weild said: "I arrived at about 4.50pm (for a 6pm kick-off) and it wasn't too bad when I arrived.

"There were just a few people getting in and a few people dotted about. Then, as the time went on, more and more people were trying to get down this one main tunnel and I think the stewards got a bit overwhelmed with how many people were trying to come through the one tunnel at the same time.

"That caused a major issue because everyone was on the stairs, and nobody knew where to go. Nobody knew whether to go left or right or anywhere because they have just seen that one main tunnel. It felt like there weren't enough people directing people where to go. It felt like everyone was left to their own devices.

"It made us feel very uncomfortable. Everyone was just trying to cram past, and it felt like sardines in a tin. Everyone was standing shoulder-to-shoulder and couldn't move anywhere.

"I didn't move for the whole game, even at half-time. I couldn't move because people were blocking the stairs and the tunnel. I thought I'd stay where I was because I might be a bit safer."

'It felt like the stand wasn't big enough'

He added: "Obviously, Newcastle are well supported and we pretty much sell out every away end, but it just felt very disorganised. It felt like the staff there didn't know what to do when everyone came in at the same time.

"It didn't feel like the stand was big enough, like entrance ways weren't big enough for the amount of people coming through the turnstiles.

"How many away fans have felt the same things we felt? I'm not sure how many fans a League One side will take, but being a Premier League team as well-supported as Newcastle are, it shouldn't be happening at any ground.

"You shouldn't be made to feel uncomfortable. It's shocking."

A crush at the same Leppings Lane End at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest saw 97 Liverpool supporters lose their lives in the Hillsborough disaster.

Sky Sports News has contacted Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United, South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield City Council for comment.

No official statement has been released from Newcastle at this time, however, they say they are working with the Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) to offer fans support and comfort.

The NUST are meanwhile collecting reports form supporters in attendance at Hillsborough and will make all reports available to any investigation into the conditions around the fixture.