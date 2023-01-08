The Football Association will speak to officials from Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle, in addition to South Yorkshire Police; Sunday Times spoke with a number of Newcastle fans who reported overcrowding at Saturday's FA Cup third round tie at Hillsborough

FA to hold talks with Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle and South Yorkshire Police over reported overcrowding at Hillsborough

The FA will speak to officials at Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle as well as South Yorkshire Police following a report saying away fans were concerned about overcrowding at Saturday's FA Cup third round tie at Hillsborough.

The Sunday Times has spoken to supporters who raised issues relating to the lower tier of the Leppings Lane End stand.

Some fans have suggested overcrowding happened when supporters came through a tunnel to the central pen.

Images taken at the game posted on social media show spare seats in areas of the lower terrace, either side of the central area of the stand.

Fans also voiced their concern at what they said was a lack of stewards on duty.

A crush at the same Leppings Lane End at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest saw 97 Liverpool supporters lose their lives in the Hillsborough disaster.

Sky Sports News has contacted Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle and South Yorkshire Police for comment.