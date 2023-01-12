Tom Clare: Love Island signs up Macclesfield striker for latest series in South Africa

Macclesfield have granted Tom Clare permission to appear on the latest series of Love Island.

The show, which involves a number of single strangers living together in a villa in South Africa, is set to run until March, meaning Clare could miss several weeks of action with his team.

In a statement on Thursday, Macclesfield said: "Macclesfield FC can confirm that the club have granted Tom Clare an extended period of leave in order to appear in this year's Love Island competition.

"Tom approached us with the request a number of weeks ago and we were happy to show the same loyalty that he has to us since becoming one of our first ever signings back in 2021."

Macclesfield - who are currently eight points clear at the top of the Northern Premier League West Division - added: "Despite that fact that we are disappointed to lose a player of Tom's calibre for the foreseeable future, we also recognise the incredible opportunity that this represents for both him and his family on a personal level.

"Tom remains very much part of our plans here at the Leasing.com Stadium and has expressed his unwavering desire to return to the club after the show.

"We wish Tom every success and look forward to welcoming him back to the club in due course."

A number of non-League footballers have previously appeared on Love Island, including Finn Tapp, who did not tell Oxford City - his club at the time - that he was leaving to take part in the show, which he went on to win.

Clare - who was Macclesfield's top scorer during their inaugural 2021/22 season after scoring 23 times following his arrival from Pontefract at the start of the campaign - will no doubt be looking to follow in Tapp's shoes.

Image: Clare will be leaving Macclesfield as they attempt to secure promotion

However, the 23-year-old, 6'5" striker - who previously played for clubs including Barnsley and Bradford City - also has a contract with Macclesfield until 2024.

When Clare returns to the club, he will not be the only famous face at Macclesfield FC - the successor to Macclesfield Town, the 146-year-old club that was wound up due to financial issues in October 2020 while playing in the National League.

Former Wales, Leicester and Blackburn midfielder Robbie Savage is the club's director of football, while Neil Danns - who played for Crystal Palace and Bolton - is the manager.