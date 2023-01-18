Arsenal condemn 'disturbing anti-semitism' by supporters during North London derby against Tottenham

Arsenal have condemned allegations of 'disturbing anti-semitism' during Sunday's North London derby, with the club promising a 'lengthy club ban' for any supporter involved in the incidents.

Last weekend's Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium had been overshadowed after a man was charged for assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

But Arsenal have now released a statement, outlining two incidents of anti-semitic abuse from the club's supporters.

It read: "We have been made aware of two disturbing incidents over the weekend involving anti-semitism which are now under investigation.

"There was an incident at the North London derby on Sunday involving Arsenal supporters in which one of our fans overheard grossly offensive anti-semitic statements made by another Arsenal fan. On the same afternoon, we were appalled to hear of an incident at The Cally pub in Islington, involving other anti-semitic chants.

"We recognise the impact this behaviour has on our many Jewish supporters and others and condemn the use of language of this nature, which has no place in our game or society.

"Arsenal must be a safe and welcoming environment for everyone, and we want to be clear that any kind of discriminatory abuse is not welcome at our club. We will not stand for this kind of behaviour and will take strong action against any supporters who we establish are responsible for such acts. Anyone identified will receive a lengthy club ban and their details will be passed to the police to commence legal proceedings.

"If any of our supporters witness any form of discriminatory behaviour, we urge them to report the incident to the police. If inside our stadium, report to a matchday steward or use our 'See Something, Say Something' service by texting "FOUL" to 67777 together with a description of the incident and the location within the stadium. This enables supporters to report an incident safely and for us to act as quickly as possible."

Hate won't win

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/againstonlinehate

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, sex, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post and screengrab it and email us here.

Image: Sky Sports | Kick It Out

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.