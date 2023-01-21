Uniersity of Sterling beaten by Dundee United as Ross County knocked out on penalties to Hamilton -Scottish Cup round-up

The University of Stirling held Dundee United for 44 minutes before bowing out of the Scottish Cup with a 3-0 defeat at Tannadice.

The students were backed by 1,000 travelling fans and they had a great chance to open the scoring in the fourth-round tie but Mark Birighitti saved well from Jason Jarvis.

Australia World Cup left-back Aziz Behich broke the deadlock with a good finish and second-half goals from Jamie McGrath and Glenn Middleton saw United home.

Borna Barisic's first-half goal saw holders Rangers edge into the next round with a 1-0 win against St Johnstone.

Celtic earlier eased into the last 16 with a 5-0 win over Morton, but the game was most notable for a controversial VAR decision.

Morton started well but former Hoops defender Efe Ambrose was ultimately penalised for a handball that went largely unnoticed inside Celtic Park after the ball spun off the foot of a team-mate and Aaron Mooy converted the 18th-minute spot-kick.

Kyogo Furuhashi's double and a brilliant strike from David Turnbull had Celtic four up before the break and Mooy added a late fifth.

Image: Celtic's Aaron Mooy celebrates with Sead Haksabanovic after making it 5-0

Ross County were on the end of an upset as they went out on penalties against Championship bottom club Hamilton.

After a goalless draw in Lanarkshire, Jordan White saw his penalty saved and Accies went through 5-3 in the shoot-out.

Premiership sides Motherwell, Livingston, St Mirren and Kilmarnock saw off lower-league opposition but none of them had it easy.

Mikael Mandron marked his full Motherwell debut with a double - the second in stoppage time - as Steven Hammell's side won 2-0 at Arbroath to record their first victory since October.

Jordan Jones struck the only goal in added time as Killie beat League Two leaders Dumbarton at Rugby Park, while Livingston came from behind to win 3-1 at Stenhousemuir.

Image: Jordan Jones (right) scored late on to seal victory for Kilmarnock

Defender Nicky Jamieson gave the League Two side a 25th-minute lead but Livi produced a seven-minute goal blitz early in the second half. Scott Pittman equalised in the 52nd minute before Steven Bradley's double sent the visitors through.

St Mirren were held to a goalless draw at home to Dundee before Trevor Carson saved three penalties in the shoot-out to put the Paisley side through.

Partick Thistle got their name in the hat for Sunday evening's fifth-round draw after edging past Dunfermline on spot-kicks following a 1-1 stalemate at Firhill.

Kyle Benedictus gave the visitors the lead from the spot three minutes before half-time after Lee Hodson brought down Rhys Breen. Aidan Fitzpatrick netted in off the post from the edge of the box just after the break.

Image: Partick's Jamie Sneddon celebrates winning on penalties

Dunfermline defender Chris Hamilton missed from two yards in extra-time and Pars players Benedictus and Matty Todd failed from the spot as the Jags won the shoot-out 4-2.

Falkirk came from behind to beat League One rivals Alloa 2-1 after making the short journey to Clackmannanshire.

The hosts took the lead in the 21st minute when Luke Donnelly converted the rebound after Ross MacIver's strike was stopped by PJ Morrison.

Brad McKay headed the equaliser following some pressure late in the first half and Rumarn Burrell nodded the winner in the 77th minute following Callumn Morrison's near-post cross.

