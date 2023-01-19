EFL Week of Action: How the clubs are helping their communities

With the EFL's Week of Action in full swing, Sky Sports takes a look at what the clubs are doing to help their communities.

EFL clubs and their club community organisations generated more than £865m of social value to towns and cities across England and Wales during the 2021/22 season.

As part of the league's annual campaign, Sky Sports is highlighting the work by clubs in their local areas.

Carrick's 'Boot Room' comes to 'Boro

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has launched a new campaign in the area called 'The Boot Room'.

Ex-Man Utd midfielder Carrick started this scheme - which gives football boots to disadvantaged children - with his own foundation and has now brought it to his new club in partnership with the MFC Foundation.

Carrick was at an MFC Foundation session on the astroturf pitch at Teesside University to help fit the boots of those that attended.

"We've been running the Boot Room foundation through my foundation for years," he told Sky Sports News.

"We collect boots and give out boots so all the youngsters that come feel equal and have a sense of belonging knowing that they have the right equipment."

Salford's drop-in community hub

Salford City - co-owned by the Class of 92 - have opened a drop-in community hub at the Peninsula Stadium which will run twice a week to support those in the local community amid the cost of living crisis.

From 3pm-6pm every Wednesday and Thursday, the hub will provide free hot drinks, meals, entertainment, activities and a space for people to come together.

The first event on January 18 was attended by head coach Neil Wood.

Reading's 'Step to Success' campaign

At Reading, manager Paul Ince and son Tom - also the Royals' top scorer this season - surprised a young supporter Oliver Lincoln, who has been helped by the club's 'Step to Success' programme.

The 15-year-old, who was diagnosed with epilepsy and a chronic sleeping disorder, had been struggling with his mental health and his education, but Reading's programme has helped "turn his life around".

"Slowly he's started to believe in himself again," Oliver's mum, Anna, told Sky Sports News. "I don't know what would have happened without it. For a child that is battling every day, it is important to have something special like this."

"We have a platform where we can affect people's lives," manager Ince told Sky Sports News.

"If we can at least make some kids happy and make their future bright, then we have done our job."

Kompany attends mental wellbeing session at local school

Burnley manager Vincent Kompnay visited a local school to attend a mental wellbeing session with a group of Year 8 pupils.

The former Man City captain discussed stress and anxiety management with kids from Shuttleworth College.

"We're speaking to youngsters about daily problems of life. I'm really happy to do it, it gives me as much as it gives them.

"Burnley stands out for the work it is doing in our local community. Football is much more than on the football pitch. It is a positive influence and very important for the football club."

Wycombe's Vokes skateboards with refugees

League One Wycombe invited local refugees for a skateboarding lesson and they were joined by former Wales international Sam Vokes.

"I was never one to get on a skateboard when I was young, I didn't trust myself," Vokes told Sky Sports News.

"But watching these guys today, they're really good and they're buzzing.

"It's great to come out and see the kids have a smile on their faces. It's great for them to come down and have this escape for an hour.

"They're meeting new friends from all around the world, and all the different experiences they've had. It's great to build that community around Wycombe."