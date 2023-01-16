EFL clubs' community organisations generated more than £865m of social value during 2021/22 season

EFL clubs and their club community organisations generated more than £865m of social value to towns and cities across England and Wales during the 2021/22 season.

A new report which was launched at a roundtable in Parliament with representatives from the EFL produced using data from 2019 to 2022, highlights the role its 72 clubs play with its community programmes.

The report shows EFL clubs are responding to the needs of their communities at an unprecedented scale with more funding and investment raised than ever before (£101m), more partnerships developed (6,744), larger numbers of staff and volunteers deployed (9,922) and more facilities and in-kind support made available to local people valued at over £40.8m (£40,848,263).

Ahead of the EFL Week of Action campaign which starts on Monday and will showcase some of the most impactful community projects with managers and players joining participants across the country, EFL chairman Rick Parry said: "This report provides substantial evidence that our clubs continue to be at the heart of their communities, bringing life-changing opportunities that leave a lasting impact.

"The need for EFL Clubs to continue as catalysts for social change remains, with an increasing scale of Club community work delivered since 2019. Financial sustainability for EFL Clubs is key to enabling them to continue as a force for good in their communities."

Image: EFL Week of Action

Sports Minister, Stuart Andrew MP said: "The EFL's Week of Action is a great way to highlight the significant contribution football clubs make to local communities.



"Football is a way of life across England and this research shows just how vital clubs are in bringing people together and fostering a strong sense of pride.



"We are determined to protect these vital community assets, so clubs are placed on a sustainable footing now and into the future and continue to play a central role for generations to come."

Over 840,000 participants were engaged on EFL club community programmes across almost 580,000 hours of community sessions and events during the 2021/22 season - this is an 11 per cent increase on 2018/19.

The report also quantifies the significant impact that clubs had in their communities during the pandemic period with over 40,600 community members engaged in 8,752 COVID-19-related sessions and events resulting in more than 42,000 hours of support.

Liam Scully, chair of the EFL Trust, added: "We're immensely proud of the community support delivered by EFL Clubs and CCOs and are thrilled to now be able to put a social value on this good work.

"We look forward to showcasing some of the most impactful community projects throughout this year's Week of Action."