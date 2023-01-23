MNF predictions: Man City's title, Newcastle out of top four but Everton stay up, says Gary Neville

Who have the punditry duo gone with when it comes to the title winner, top four, to stay up and Player of the Year? Watch the full prediction package at the top of the page!
Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have some mid-season Premier League predictions with Neville tipping Man City to pip Arsenal and Newcastle to miss out on top four.
Neville: Man City
"We're so far out - 19 games to go - to be getting asked about this. I don't Man City have started yet - they have been messing around. Pep Guardiola has been rotating. When they start to purr, I think they'll motor on and put pressure on Arsenal. The run-in doesn't start until April."
Carragher: Arsenal
"It's not just the points gap but it's Arsenal's performances in big games. They aren't just getting over the line, they are streets ahead of the opposition. The Champions League will be a factor for City. Once they start getting to the quarter and semi-finals in April, those City players will be focusing on the Champions League. I just think Arsenal will pip them."
Neville: Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham
"I said Manchester United would finish above Arsenal, and I'm sticking with it. You can be wrong with predictions! Newcastle have been incredible, but it was be a unbelievable if they could sustain it until the end of the season."
Carragher: Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle
"Newcastle aren't involved in Europe and when I watch them play there is so much energy. They have the best defence in the Premier League, I've been so impressed with them. It feels like there is a togetherness between the players and the crowd, like at Arsenal."
Neville: Everton
"Moshiri's blue and white army will stay up!"
Carragher: Wolves
"The manager has come in and done good job. He has the experience and will make them tough to beat. They have quality in midfield too with Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho."
Neville: Erling Haaland
Carragher: Erling Haaland
"I think all the players will vote for Haaland, although Martin Odegaard has been sensational. He is the closest thing to Kevin De Bruyne."
Neville: Mikel Arteta
"You talk about young managers breaking towards the 'super-managers' like Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Antonio Conte - league winners - it's so tough. And Arteta has got an unbelievable chance. If you win the league with Arsenal you are into Barcelona and Real Madrid territory where you could achieve something magical."
Carragher: Mikel Arteta