Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts and St Mirren feature in Team of the Week

It was another entertaining weekend in the Scottish Premiership with wins for Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, St Mirren and Ross County.

Hibs dominate team of the week with five players after their 6-0 demolition of Aberdeen saw Jim Goodwin sacked less than 20 minutes after the full-time whistle.

Two Rangers players make the best XI after their 2-0 win at home to St Johnstone saw Michael Beale extend his unbeaten start as Ibrox boss.

Celtic remain nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a 2-0 win at Dundee United and have one player represented, while St Mirren also take one place after their 1-0 win over Motherwell.

Livingston and Hearts take the final two spots after they played out a goalless draw at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Here, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best-rated players to make the Team of the Week...

5. James Tavernier (Rangers) - 8.47 rating

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and St Johnstone at Ibrox.

Rangers continued their unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership since Michael Beale took charge, with a 2-0 win over St Johnstone on Saturday. James Tavernier was key for his side both defensively and offensively, winning the WhoScored.com player of the match award as a result. He scored the opening goal of the game, which came from the penalty spot, and also found a team-mate with 65 of his 72 passes while creating four key passes. As for his defensive duties, Tavernier made four successful tackles, three clearances and one interception, helping his side to a clean sheet and himself to a rating of 8.47.

4. Will Fish (Hibernian) - 8.96 rating

Image: Will Fish scored his first goal for Hibs in the 6-0 victory

Hibernian made it three games unbeaten in the league as they thrashed Aberdeen 6-0 at Easter Road. Into stoppage time at the end of the game, 19-year-old centre-back Will Fish bagged his first goal in Hibs colours from a total of three shots in the game. His work at the back though was just as important, winning all four of his aerial duels, making 11 clearances and three interceptions contributing to his rating of 8.96.

3. Elie Youan (Hibernian) - 9.04 rating

Image: Elie Youan celebrates making it 3-0 to Hibs against Aberdeen

Elie Youan scored his second goal of the season on Saturday at Easter Road. Hibs' on-loan French striker scored the third goal of the game from one of only two shots in the match. Youan also completed three successful dribbles, bettered by only two players in the game, and he also won three of his aerial duels, while 17 of his 24 passes found a team-mate, to help return a rating of 9.04.

2. Joe Newell (Hibernian) - 9.20 rating

Image: Joe Newell set up two of Hibs' goals against Aberdeen

Continuing with Hibernian's impressive win and an equally as impressive display from Joe Newell. During the game, he registered five key passes, which was at least two more than any other player, with two of them resulting as assists. As well as this, he also contributed in defence as Hibs maintained their seventh clean sheet of the league season, making three successful tackles and three interceptions, giving Newell a 9.20 rating.

1. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) - 10.00 rating

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Aberdeen.

Josh Campbell became the first non-Celtic player and only the third altogether to earn a perfect 10.00 rating, as his side ran away with their 6-0 win over Aberdeen. Campbell was involved in all but one of those six goals, as he notched up a hat-trick and two assists. His three goals came from three shots, while two of his three key passes resulted in assists for two of the other goals and his involvement in the game overall was underlined by his 72 touches; the most of any player in the match, as Hibs went to within two points of a European place.