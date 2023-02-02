Football Black List: Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling lead Premier League names on shortlist

The Football Black List for 2022 has been released; the list highlights the most influential black figures in English football; Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Patrick Vieira feature on the list alongside prominent FA board members
Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling lead the Premier League names on the Football Black List - an initiative to highlight the most influential black figures in the game.
The Premier League trio were named alongside Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira - the only black manager currently in England's top-flight, while Burnley's Vincent Kompany also made the list from a coaching perspective.
The list also includes the black figures working behind the scenes in football. Brentford non-executive director Deji Davies - the Premier League's only black board member - and QPR sporting director Les Ferdinand, the only black individual holding a position of his kind in the game, are also named.
Overall the Football Black List is divided into eight categories: Administration, coaching and management, commercial, community, players, LGBTQ+, media and practitioners.
There is also the Ugo Ehiogu's Ones To Watch list, which recognises talented, young people in the industry under 30 years of age.
"We are delighted to be sharing another incredible and inspirational Football Black List. Black excellence shines so brightly in the game and this list underlines that," said Leon Mann MBE, co-founder of the Football Black List.
"I am particularly proud to see the list now feature board members, and managers at the top of the game but clearly we still have a long way to go to see better representation in football.
"However, we are highlighting those leading the way. We are proud of these individuals and the impact they are making."
See below for the full Football Black List for 2022:
Andre Gray, Aris and Jamaica
Bukayo Saka, Arsenal FC and England
Charlotte Lynch, Leyton Orient Women
Marcus Rashford, Manchester United and England
Raheem Sterling, Chelsea FC and England
Deji Davies, The FA
Jobi McAnuff, The FA
Les Ferdinand, QPR
Maheta Molango, PFA
Sarah Gregorius, FIFPRO
Aubrey Rogers, Liverpool FC
Danetta Powell, Birmingham City FC
Patrick Vieira, Crystal Palace FC
Paul Nevin, West Ham United and England
Vincent Kompany, Burnley FC
Akinola Fashola, West Ham United FC
Akua Agyemfra, Merky and The Balley Consultancy
Freda Ayisi, Content Creator
Liseli Sitali, Sky Sports
Sofia Thomas, Juno Sports Tax
Andrew Lovelace, Watford Ladies FC
Habib Olorukoba-Oseni, Cray Wanderers and Welling United Deaf FC
Kerry Phillips, Saving Souls FC
Simon Hyacinth, FURD
Trisha Lewis, Romance FC
Dr. Michael Seeraj, Charlton Athletic Community Trust
Lianne Sanderson, talkSPORT
Carl Anka, The Athletic
Fatou Jeng, BT Sport
Jemma Archer, Whisper Productions
Pippa Monique, The Football Mum Podcast
Nelson Kumah, BBC Sport
Ciaran Baxendale, Football Beyond Borders
Iffy Onoura, Premier League
Lauren Impey, PGMOL
Michael Hamilton, AFC Wimbledon
Dr. Paul Campbell, University of Leicester
Cordell Lake-Benjamin, Palace for Life Foundation
Debra Nelson, Football Beyond Borders
J'nae Ward, Refresh Sport Consultancy and Productions
Siham Abdullahi, Buzz 16
Tyra Mills, Kinetic Foundation