Stats to share: Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Mykhailo Mudryk, Newcastle defending and more

Do you want to impress your mates with some serious football knowledge? Look no further, here are 10 super stats to bolster your know-how ahead of matchday 22.

Erling Haaland has already scored four hat-tricks for Manchester City - only five players have scored more for the club since the end of WWII.

Haaland has already netted 25 goals in the Premier League this season - the last player to score more than that in a season was Mohamed Salah (32 in 2017/18).

Only five teams in Premier League history have conceded fewer than 11 goals after 20 games in a season: Chelsea (eight in 2004/05), Liverpool (eight in 2018/19), Chelsea (nine in 2005/06 and 2008/09) and Manchester United (10 in 2008/09).

Newcastle have kept 12 clean sheets this season - already more than they kept in 19 of their previous 27 Premier League campaigns.

Odsonne Edouard has scored three Premier League goals this season: one with his head, one with his right foot and one with his left foot.

Most PL headed goals this season? Harry Kane (seven)

Most right-footed goals this season? Ivan Toney (10)

Most left-footed goals this season? Erling Haaland (15)

In total, only 13 players have scored goals with both feet and their head in the Premier League this season.

Defender with most shots in PL this season? Fabian Schar (27)

Defender with most touches in opp. box in PL this season? Joao Cancelo (50)

Forward with most tackles in PL this season? Joelinton (46)

Or, if you see him as more of a midfielder now...

Jordan Ayew (42)

Most distance covered per game in PL this season? James Ward-Prowse (11.6km)

Top speed reached in PL this season? Mykhailo Mudryk (36.6km/h on debut vs Liverpool, Jan 21)