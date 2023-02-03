Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch live as former Man Utd striker aims to score first goal for Al-Nassr against Al-Fateh

Cristiano Ronaldo will aim to score his first goal for Al-Nassr at the third attempt when they face Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League (KO 3pm).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Cristiano Ronaldo attempt to score his first goal for Al-Nassr against Al-Fateh

The 37-year-old has failed to net in his first two appearances for his new club, making his debut in a 1-0 league win over Ettifaq before losing 3-1 in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final to Al-Ittihad.

Ronaldo did score twice in the Riyadh all-stars XI vs Paris Saint-Germain friendly.

Al-Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League, one point behind Al-Shabab, but have played two games fewer than their rivals. Al-Fateh sit seventh in the table.