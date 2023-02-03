Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch live as former Man Utd striker aims to score first goal for Al-Nassr against Al-Fateh

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to net in his first two appearances for Al-Nassr since joining in December following his Man Utd exit; Al-Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League, one point behind Al-Shabab, but have played two games fewer. Watch Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr in a free stream here
Friday 3 February 2023 14:38, UK
Cristiano Ronaldo will aim to score his first goal for Al-Nassr at the third attempt when they face Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League (KO 3pm).
The 37-year-old has failed to net in his first two appearances for his new club, making his debut in a 1-0 league win over Ettifaq before losing 3-1 in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final to Al-Ittihad.
Ronaldo did score twice in the Riyadh all-stars XI vs Paris Saint-Germain friendly.
Al-Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League, one point behind Al-Shabab, but have played two games fewer than their rivals. Al-Fateh sit seventh in the table.
Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.