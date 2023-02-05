Gary Neville says 'something isn't right' with Man City and Pep Guardiola's side 'are not as strong' as before

Gary Neville claims "something isn't right" at Manchester City this season amid their defeat to Tottenham on Super Sunday - and that Pep Guardiola's team are "not as strong" as before.

Spurs ran out 1-0 winners thanks to Harry Kane's first-half goal, as City missed the chance to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal, who lost 1-0 at Everton on Saturday.

Neville cited City's display when they went 2-0 down to Tottenham in the home fixture last month when describing Guardiola's side - and hinted the Spaniard "got it wrong" in north London this weekend.

"I remember when Tottenham went 2-0 up at the Etihad and I said that Pep Guardiola was messing around and tinkering a bit a few weeks ago," Neville said while on Sky Sports co-commentary duty.

"I felt the same today when I saw the teamsheet came through with no Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte still on the bench.

Image: Erling Haaland failed to touch the ball in the penalty area at Spurs - and had no shots

"You can never write Manchester City off. It's almost embarrassing that sometimes you are sat up here saying Guardiola has got it wrong, particularly when he proves himself so right so many times like he did a few weeks ago.

"But something isn't right at Man City. It just feels a little bit strange at the moment."

Neville added: "Guardiola knows these players better than anybody, but you can't help but think Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne, and that seven players with any of the three up front would work.

"Pep knows best but it just feels, watching City, they are not the same at the back. They are not as strong. In midfield, they are not as good as they should be with the likes of De Bruyne playing. He's been the top man.

Image: Pep Guardiola cut a frustrated figure on the Spurs touchline

"Pep is closer to it. He sees the players every day."

Haaland's evening to forget

It was not a good evening for Erling Haaland, who not only ended the match at Tottenham without a shot on goal - but he also failed to touch the ball in the Spurs penalty area.

It was the first game that Haaland has failed to have a shot in City colours - and only the second City game where he has not touched the ball in the box.

Compare that to Harry Kane, who ended the evening with 10 touches in the City box - including one goal.

The striker, who has 25 goals in 20 Premier League matches this season, is "not getting the service he deserves", according to Neville.

Carra: It's not the City of old

Image: Harry Kane's goal consigned City to a third straight away defeat in a row

It was City's third away defeat on the spin - the first time the club have managed that feat since 2016 - following losses to Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-final and the Manchester Derby defeat at United.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher believes City are "not themselves" this season - and that the long winning run the club are capable of achieving may not come.

"We're waiting for City to kick in to the City we know so well and this might be the season where they are not themselves, for lots of different reasons," he said. "It's not the Manchester City of old."