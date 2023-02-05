Tottenham 1-0 Man City: Harry Kane breaks Jimmy Greaves' record as Spurs defeat champions

Harry Kane broke Jimmy Greaves' record to become Tottenham's all-time leading scorer as they inflicted a blow to Manchester City's title-defence with a 1-0 win in a frantic encounter.

Kane punished Rodri's error in possession on the edge of his own box by scoring his 267th goal in Spurs colours (15) as City failed to take advantage of league leaders Arsenal's defeat at Everton on Saturday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Kane scores his 267th goal for Tottenham, becoming the club's all-time leading goal-scorer

Spurs held on despite Cristian Romero's late red card (87) for a second bookable offence to ensure City have now lost all five of their games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and remain five points behind the Gunners in their race for a third successive title.

Team news Head coach Antonio Conte was absent for Spurs after undergoing gall bladder surgery.

Assistant Cristian Stellini named an unchanged side from the win at Fulham.

Pep Guardiola made four changes for Manchester City as Kevin De Bruyne dropped to the bench.

Phil Foden (illness) and John Stones (injury) were unavailable as 18-year-old Rico Lewis started at left-back.

Spurs, meanwhile, move to within a point of the top four having played a game more than their rivals after recording three consecutive wins for just the second time this season with one of their best performances of the campaign.

Player ratings Tottenham: Lloris (7), Emerson (8), Romero (6), Dier (7), Davies (7), Perisic (7), Hojbjerg (9), Bentancur (7), Kulusevski (7), Kane (8), Son (7).



Subs: Sessegnon (5), Bissouma (N/A), Sanchez (N/A).



Man City: Ederson (6), Walker (6), Akanji (7), Ake (6), Lewis (7), Rodri (5), Silva (6), Grealish (7), Mahrez (6), Haaland (5), Alvarez (6).



Subs: De Bruyne (6), Gundogan (N/A).



Player of the match: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

How Kane made history in big win for Spurs

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Man City dominated possession in the early stages but looked vulnerable to the counter-attack. The early blow, though, came after Rodri gave up possession on the edge of his own box to allow Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to set up Kane to become Spurs' all-time leading scorer.

Kane received the ball at an angle and slotted home first-time with a low finish, which was his first touch of the game with his feet after 15 minutes. It was a landmark goal for the 29-year-old as he became Spurs' record scorer on 267 and the quickest player to 200 Premier League goals.

Spurs were roared on by the home crowd after going ahead and continued to cause City problems with Kane coming close to doubling their lead at a set-piece. City, though had a chance to level in the dying moments of the first-half as Riyad Mahrez rattled the bar with a strike from inside the box.

Image: Pep Guardiola cut a frustrated figure on the Spurs touchline

Man City failed to find their groove in the second half and Kevin De Bruyne came on as the game became stretched. It was Spurs, though, that posed more of a threat with City's forward line looking disjointed for most of the game and Erling Haaland unable to get into the match.

Kane twice came close to scoring after the hour as he just missed a low cross from Ivan Perisic at the back post and was denied by a big Ederson save in quick succession. City also threatened with Jack Grealish pushing the team forward, but couldn't create a clear-cut chance and came closest with a long-range strike from Julian Alvarez.

Image: Erling Haaland failed to touch the ball in the penalty area at Spurs - and had no shots

Romero's sending off with three minutes to go gave the visitors some encouragement but they were shut out by an impressive Tottenham backline, who barely put a foot wrong all afternoon.

Nev: Something isn't right at Man City

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville on co-commentary:

"I remember when Tottenham went 2-0 up at the Etihad and I said that Pep Guardiola was messing around and tinkering a bit a few weeks ago.

"I felt the same today when I saw the teamsheet came through with no Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte still on the bench.

"You can never write Manchester City off. It's almost embarrassing that sometimes you are sat up here saying Guardiola has got it wrong, particularly when proves himself so right so many times like he did a few weeks ago.

"But something isn't right at Man City. It just feels a little bit strange at the moment."

Tottenham visit Leicester next up on Saturday February 11; kick-off 3pm, before they return to their Champions League campaign with a last-16 trip to AC Milan on Tuesday February 14; kick-off 8pm.

Manchester City's next challenge is a televised game with Aston Villa, live on Sky Sports from the Etihad Stadium on Sunday February 12; kick-off 4.30pm. They then visit leaders Arsenal on Wednesday February 15; kick-off 8pm.