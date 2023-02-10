Sky Bet Championship: Burnley's Ian Maatsen and Vincent Kompany win January awards

Burnley defender Ian Maatsen has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for January.

Much improved in defence under Vincent Kompany, the left-back uses his pace to charge forward at every opportunity to join the Burnley attack as he did with a spectacular double at Swansea - a dipping free-kick and a 25-yard thunderbolt.

Sky Sports EFL pundit Don Goodman said: "As always, there were plenty of considerations for this month's award, but it's always tough to ignore a defender when they've been just as effective at both ends of the field.

"Ian Maatsen has been a key component of Burnley's success and his two goals against Swansea will go down as one of the highlights of an exceptional season for his club."

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for January.

Kompany is the manager who just keeps on giving, leading his side to nine points from another perfect month. So often dominating games, Burnley showed their battling qualities to come from behind and beat a resurgent West Brom.

Goodman said: "It was yet another perfect month for the Clarets and the impact of Vincent Kompany just becomes more and more evident

"His Burnley side are so often dominant in games, but they also showed some real grit in coming from behind against West Brom to secure an important three points."

Sky Bet League One

Player: Luke Leahy, Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town midfielder Luke Leahy has been named the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for January.

Three goals and two assists in five games for the former defender who has been converted into an energetic box-to-box midfielder, as adept at heading away balls into the Shrewsbury box as providing a creative spark at the other end.

Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill said: "I'm delighted for him! I'm really, really pleased and it's richly deserved if I'm honest.

"There could have been quite a few [Shrewsbury players] in the last month who could've been in with a shout. Whilst we've had good team performances, we've had some outstanding performances from individuals.

"Whilst there are so many players and so many teams, we're delighted that Luke has won it. I'm really, really pleased for him. It's a nice accolade for him."

Manager: Paul Warne, Derby

Derby County manager Paul Warne has been named the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for January.

Steady progress over Warne's first three months in charge at Pride Park gave way to perfection in January with all four games won and a 11-4 goal differential. Most impressively, the month was sealed with a late comeback win at Port Vale.

Warne said: "I am proud to receive this award on behalf of Derby County and while I acknowledge it is handed out to an individual, this is an achievement and recognition for everyone associated with the club.

"The players are the ones that have been delivering the results in an incredibly difficult division, our coaches are putting on excellent sessions in training and our backroom staff are playing a huge support role behind the scenes. Everyone has their individual jobs within the overall team, and they are instrumental to what we're trying to achieve.

"The way the players are working day-in, day-out and performing on the pitch is something we are all very proud of and they know there's plenty more hard work ahead over the next few months.

"Everyone is contributing and our supporters, who back us in incredible numbers both at home and on the road, should also be recognised for the part they've played since we arrived at the club."

Sky Bet League Two

Player: Conor McAleny, Salford

Salford City striker Conor McAleny has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for January.

After just three goals in an injury-hit 18 months, the 30-year-old scored six of Salford's first seven goals in January. His doubles against Bradford and Sutton included a sweet volley, a vicious free-kick and a clever flick to create space for a shot.

Salford manager Neil Wood said: "It's great to see Conor rewarded for his efforts in January, six goals in as many games is a great return.

"We know the quality that Conor has, and after a couple of injuries in the first half of the season we're happy to see him return in such good form.

"Of course, on a personal level it's a fantastic achievement, and it's something that the team can take pride in as well because they've all worked hard and played for each other.

"The results that we've picked up and positions that we've gained are testament to that, and our challenge now is to keep that up as much as possible for the rest of the season."

Manager: Matt Bloomfield, Colchester

Colchester United manager Matt Bloomfield has been named the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for January.

If the transformation under Bloomfield was steady until the turn of the year, it has been spectacular since. Colchester picked up 13 points from six games, with three crucial away wins over relegation rivals Harrogate, Rochdale and Hartlepool.

Bloomfield said: "I'm extremely pleased to even get nominated. And then to get the call to say that it was mine was really, really pleasing, but it's not just me - that's completely wrong of me to say.

"It's the club as a whole, it should be club of the month because without the staff around me, the players buying in, the supporters being onside, the support staff driving the club like they do, both at the training ground and at the stadium, it's a whole club effort.

"Any successful football club is exactly that - a club. And it's only right for me to say thank you for the way they've accepted me over the last four months and bought into what we're trying to do."