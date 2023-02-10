Pep Guardiola: Man City manager 'fully convinced' club is innocent after being charged by Premier League

Pep Guardiola is "fully convinced" Manchester City are innocent but says they have been "sentenced already" after being charged by the Premier League for allegedly breaching financial rules.

The Premier League charged City with more than 100 alleged breaches of financial regulations on Monday and has referred the findings to an independent commission.

The charges relate to a nine-year period from 2009 but City say they are "surprised" and "welcome a review of this matter".

Speaking to the media for the first time since the charges were announced, Guardiola criticised some outside parties for being quick to pass judgement.

"My first thought is we've already been condemned," the City boss said.

"We are lucky we live in a country where everyone is innocent until proven guilty. It seems like we have been sentenced already.

"What is going to happen, I don't know. We have good lawyers and I know we are going to defend our position."

City previously had a European competition ban for breaching UEFA's financial fair play regulations overturned following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2020.

Speaking in May 2022, Guardiola explained why he had backed City back then and is confident the club will prove their innocence again.

"This happened with UEFA, it is the same," he said. "The same articles, the same accusations. We will defend ourselves like what happened in the UEFA situation. The court will dictate what happens.

"I am fully convinced that we will be innocent. Since Abu Dhabi took over the club, it has been like that since day one."

'Premier League rivals conspiring against us'

Guardiola accused City's Premier League rivals of conspiring against them and suggested other clubs have been pushing for them to be punished.

Asked if he felt other clubs had been driving the matter, Guardiola said: "Of course - it is the Premier League. I don't know why. You have to ask the CEOs, Daniel Levy, these kinds of people."

In response to Guardiola's comments about Levy, Tottenham said they do not wish to comment.

Guardiola went on to reference the conduct of certain clubs during the process that saw City initially banned by UEFA for two years.

He said: "Nine teams - Burnley, Wolves, Leicester, Newcastle, Spurs, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea - (wrote a letter wanting us) out of the Champions League, that they wanted that position.

"It's not an unprecedented story, it's the second time. We lived that before, two or three years ago.

"You accuse us - we should be out, but between those nine teams before and the 19 teams now, between their word and the word of my people, I'm sorry but I rely on the words of my people."

City could face heavy punishment, including points deductions and expulsion from the Premier League, if found guilty.

Guardiola did not say exactly why he felt other clubs would push for City to be sanctioned, but suggested they should be careful what they wish for.

The 52-year-old is confident City will be exonerated but intimated other clubs could fall foul in the future.

He said: "It is difficult for me to answer, I don't know, but they open a precedent now, with what they have done to us.

"Be careful in the future because many clubs can make suggestions and a lot of clubs can be accused, like we are accused, without being innocent.

"When they push to get rid of us, it is obvious they believe we didn't behave properly. We can accept that but let us defend ourselves."

Pep: I'm not going anywhere

Guardiola has previously said he would leave City if accusations they had broken the rules were proved true.

However, when asked that question again in light of the new charges, the Spaniard insisted he has no intention of quitting his job.

He said: "I am not moving from this seat, I can assure you. I want to stay more than ever."

Guardiola claimed his players will not be affected by the matter as they prepare to take on Aston Villa at the Etihad on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"We have trained like normal to try to beat Aston Villa," he said. "We will try to play well against a team with a good manager with a lot of experience.

"The players will be focused on our game, for sure."

